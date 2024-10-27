This Is Big: Worthless Indiana Fever Coach Christie Sides Is Fired – Ran WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Into the Ground and Knew Absolutely Nothing About Coaching B-Ball

The Indiana Fever on Sunday announced that they have “parted ways” with Coach Christie Sides – probably the most worthless coach in the history of basketball.

According to the press release:

The Indiana Fever announced on Sunday that the organization has parted ways with head coach Christie Sides. “We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.” In two years as head coach, Sides posted a 33-47 (.413) regular-season record, and last season she helped lead the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016. In addition to aiding in the development of back-to-back WNBA Rookies of the Year (Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark), Sides became the first coach in franchise history to be named WNBA Coach of the Month (August, 2024).

We have parted ways with head coach Christie Sides. More: https://t.co/eBb0wRuBlF pic.twitter.com/Ja5S3uGPOb — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 27, 2024

After the news broke, Christie Sides posted on X, saying, “Leave it better than you found it.” However, it wasn’t her coaching style that elevated the team—it was Caitlin Clark’s undeniable star power.

Leave it better than you found it.✌ — Christie Sides (@ChristieSides) October 27, 2024

Sides coached like a deli worker mixing potato salad. She had no idea what she was doing.

Fever part ways with Christie Sides pic.twitter.com/UOVeWouYfV — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 27, 2024

Despite Coach Sides, Caitlin Clark had the most spectacular season as a rookie in the history of the WNBA.

Clark broke the WNBA assist record and led the league in 3-point shots – in her rookie year.

I read out every Caitlin Clark record so far this season and it took 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/bjNzoLTqvV — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 16, 2024

This was the most prudent decision made this year by the Indiana Fever.