This Is Big: Worthless Indiana Fever Coach Christie Sides Is Fired – Ran WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Into the Ground and Knew Absolutely Nothing About Coaching B-Ball

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever on Sunday announced that they have “parted ways” with Coach Christie Sides – probably the most worthless coach in the history of basketball.

According to the press release:

The Indiana Fever announced on Sunday that the organization has parted ways with head coach Christie Sides.

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

In two years as head coach, Sides posted a 33-47 (.413) regular-season record, and last season she helped lead the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016. In addition to aiding in the development of back-to-back WNBA Rookies of the Year (Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark), Sides became the first coach in franchise history to be named WNBA Coach of the Month (August, 2024).

After the news broke, Christie Sides posted on X, saying, “Leave it better than you found it.” However, it wasn’t her coaching style that elevated the team—it was Caitlin Clark’s undeniable star power.

Sides coached like a deli worker mixing potato salad. She had no idea what she was doing.

Despite Coach Sides, Caitlin Clark had the most spectacular season as a rookie in the history of the WNBA.

Clark broke the WNBA assist record and led the league in 3-point shots – in her rookie year.

This was the most prudent decision made this year by the Indiana Fever.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

