TGP’s Patty McMurray on The War Room – Latest Michigan Lawsuit Against Jocelyn Benson Targets Her Dangerous and Illicit UOCAVA Voter Regulations

The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray joined Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss the lawsuit filed today against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for accepting ballot registrations from anywhere in the world from people who say they are going to reside in Michigan when or if they come back to the states from overseas.

Patty told Natalie about the lawsuit filed earlier today.

Patty McMurray: Well, the importance of the lawsuit is really just to stop these overseas ballots, overseas registrations, and then subsequently the overseas ballots from being counted without actually being residents in the state of Michigan. And so the lawsuit today that was filed by the Michigan GOP and the RNC, jointly in the Michigan Court of Claims. They’re suing the Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, who is a highly partisan hack Secretary of State, and her Director of Elections, Jonathan Brater.

And the reason they’re suing them is because Jocelyn Benson has given her clerk’s guidance that they don’t need to prove that the voter that registers to vote, UOCAVA, which is the overseas voter designation, they don’t need to have lived in the state of Michigan. They just need to have a family member or somebody that’s lived in the state of Michigan.

So what they’re saying essentially is that these overseas voters can just choose their own state without any evidence that they actually ever lived in the state. And they may never have lived in the state because these overseas voters don’t even have to have ever lived in the United States of America, believe it or not.

(…)

The Democrats are telegraphing that they plan to get 1.7 million new voters just in the swing states. That doesn’t include New York, Texas, Florida, or California. These are just in the swing states alone. And the numbers that they’re talking about are astronomical in this must win swing state.

Starting with Pennsylvania, they’re looking for the most number of voters in 350,000 range, and then in Michigan in the 250,000 range, which is outrageous. And the Democrats are stating publicly that they believe that they could win the election with just with these overseas voters. So they’re not making it a secret, but the numbers just don’t add up. I mean, when they’re talking about getting 1.7 million new voters just from the swing states. That doesn’t make any sense. But apparently, the gateway pendant seems to be the only one that’s pointing that out as usual. So it’s frustrating Pennsylvania.