TGP Butler Rally Pre-Show – On Scene Photo Report: President Trump Returns to Butler, PA After July Assassination Attempt

Massive turnout for President Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania today. Crowds arrived way early with expected attendance estimated to be anywhere from 15,000 to 60,000.

Security for the rally is enhanced from the July 13 rally in Butler that saw major security lapses. Secret Service lapses allowed a rooftop gunmen to wound Trump, kill one supporter, Corey Comperatore, and wound two supporters, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Near the entrance to the Trump rally in Butler, PA, on October 5, 2024, statue of the iconic moment President Trump stood up after being hit by an assassin’s bullet at the rally in Butler on July 13 –  photo by Kristinn Taylor.

 

Like the July 13 rally, the weather is sunny with a light breeze lifting flags high. Unlike the scorching July 90 degree temperature, todays temperatures started in the 40s and are expected to warm up to about 70 degrees before cooling off after sunset around 7 p.m.

In addition to Trump, vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak. Elon Musk is listed on the lengthy guest list, but is not clear if he will speak.

Everything is bigger for this rally. Larger bleachers, more jumbotrons, larger press pen, a large overflow area, more fencing, more communications equipment and more law enforcement.

These photos posted on X Twitter were taken before the rally started to give a sense of the day. I’ve held posting some photos of the security arrangements.

That’s all for now. Exciting day ahead.

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

