TGP Butler Rally Pre-Show – On Scene Photo Report: President Trump Returns to Butler, PA After July Assassination Attempt

Massive turnout for President Trump’s return to Butler, Pennsylvania today. Crowds arrived way early with expected attendance estimated to be anywhere from 15,000 to 60,000.

Security for the rally is enhanced from the July 13 rally in Butler that saw major security lapses. Secret Service lapses allowed a rooftop gunmen to wound Trump, kill one supporter, Corey Comperatore, and wound two supporters, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Like the July 13 rally, the weather is sunny with a light breeze lifting flags high. Unlike the scorching July 90 degree temperature, todays temperatures started in the 40s and are expected to warm up to about 70 degrees before cooling off after sunset around 7 p.m.

In addition to Trump, vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is scheduled to speak. Elon Musk is listed on the lengthy guest list, but is not clear if he will speak.

Everything is bigger for this rally. Larger bleachers, more jumbotrons, larger press pen, a large overflow area, more fencing, more communications equipment and more law enforcement.

These photos posted on X Twitter were taken before the rally started to give a sense of the day. I’ve held posting some photos of the security arrangements.

Billboard on the road to the Trump rally in Butler, PA. “St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle” @gatewaypundit @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/1st5oahN4B — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Statue near the entrance to the Trump rally in Butler, PA recreates iconic “Fight! Fight! Fight” stand from the July 13 assassination attempt. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/zY93hmPR5l — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Enhanced security for Trump rally in Butler, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/yJjSL6U2DE — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

View of the seated area near the stage for the Trump rally in Butler, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/TcJAemergs — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Flags waving in the breeze above the stage for the Trump rally in Butler, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/m3EHD6mfH0 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Mounted Pennsylvania State Troopat the Trump rally in Butler, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/dt518uD4a4 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Source familiar says these truck trailers were brought in by local operators at their own expense to protect the Trump rally in Butler, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/zNvIenw0Ke — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Supporters at the Trump rally in Butler, PA. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/iTzwibHsql — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Enhanced communications systems for the Trump rally in Butler, PA @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/G4FEQu2f8O — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) helps a constituent with her camera phone at the Trump rally in Butler, PA. Kelly told TGP a lot of effort went into enhancing security for the rally. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/nXX2Fcfs0R — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2024

That’s all for now. Exciting day ahead.