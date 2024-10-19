TGP Photos: Trump Running Mate Sen. J.D. Vance Campaign Speech in Pittsburgh

Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance addressed a crowd of about five hundred enthusiastic Trump supporters in downtown Pittsburgh at lunchtime on Thursday, continuing the Trump campaign’s full court press in the Keystone State.

Vance has proven himself to be a far better choice as running mate than Kamala Harris’ pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). Since being chosen by Trump in July, Vance has gone toe-to-toe with liberal Sunday talk show hosts, wowed supporters on the campaign trail and overwhelmed Walz in their lone debate at the beginning of October.

Vance’s performance has helped him overcome brutal media hits that sunk his approval ratings early on in the campaign. Vance’s approval rating is now above water in several key swing states.

Yeah, @JDVance favorables shot up in our Michigan and Pennsylvania polls, as well. Can see it clear as day. Both Harris and Walz declined since September. https://t.co/H9ImgMiRcb — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) October 18, 2024

Thursday’s appearance in the great hall of the Pennsylvanian was intended to generate ‘earned media’ and help drive voter turnout for Trump.

The smaller-sized Trump campaign event drew a short, two-booth merchandise row and an Early Vote Action table:

A few local officials spoke ahead of Vance, including Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA):

Vance took the stage a few minutes early and received a hero’s welcome:

J.D. Vance intro at a Trump campaign event at the Pennsylvanian in Pittsburgh on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/P4U4nAC3Me — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 19, 2024

At the end of his speeches, Vance invites reporters (locals first) to ask questions. The mic is passed to reporters on the press riser in the back of the room.

Vance always keeps his composure even when faced with hostile questions from reporters.

Video of Vance leaving the stage.

JD Vance cheered by Trump supporters after a speech at the Pennsylvanian in Pittsburgh. @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/mxuk1O9liy — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 17, 2024

Report on Vance’s speech by KDKA reporter Mamie Bah:

Full video of Vance’s speech: