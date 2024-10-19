TGP Photos: Trump Running Mate Sen. J.D. Vance Campaign Speech in Pittsburgh

Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance addressed a crowd of about five hundred enthusiastic Trump supporters in downtown Pittsburgh at lunchtime on Thursday, continuing the Trump campaign’s full court press in the Keystone State.

Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 12, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Vance has proven himself to be a far better choice as running mate than Kamala Harris’ pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). Since being chosen by Trump in July, Vance has gone toe-to-toe with liberal Sunday talk show hosts, wowed supporters on the campaign trail and overwhelmed Walz in their lone debate at the beginning of October.

Vance’s performance has helped him overcome brutal media hits that sunk his approval ratings early on in the campaign. Vance’s approval rating is now above water in several key swing states.

Thursday’s appearance in the great hall of the Pennsylvanian was intended to generate ‘earned media’ and help drive voter turnout for Trump.

Trump supporters at a speech by Sen. J.D. Vance in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The smaller-sized Trump campaign event drew a short, two-booth merchandise row and an Early Vote Action table:

An Early Vote Action table outside a Trump campaign event by Sen. J.D. Vance in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Merchandise row outside a Trump campaign event by Sen. J.D. Vance in Pittsburgh, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

A few local officials spoke ahead of Vance, including Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA):

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) speaks at a Trump campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, headlined by Sen. J.D. Vance, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Vance took the stage a few minutes early and received a hero’s welcome:

Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters listen as Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

At the end of his speeches, Vance invites reporters (locals first) to ask questions. The mic is passed to reporters on the press riser in the back of the room.

KDKA-TV reporter Mamie Bah asks a question of Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 7, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Vance always keeps his composure even when faced with hostile questions from reporters.

Trump running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, PA, October 17, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

Video of Vance leaving the stage.

Report on Vance’s speech by KDKA reporter Mamie Bah:

Full video of Vance’s speech:

