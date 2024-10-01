TGP Photos: President Trump Rally in Erie, PA

President Trump held a rally on Sunday in a key swing county of a key swing state, Erie, Pennsylvania. Trump won Erie County in 2016, lost it in 2020 and is working to win it back in 2024. He last held a rally in Erie in July 2023.

The rally was held at the Bayfront Convention Center, “located on the shores of Lake Erie’s Presque Isle” with a capacity of about 4,000.

Parked near the venue was a Trump themed Lamborghini:

Everyone has security concerns about Trump’s rallies since the assassination attempt at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania July 13. The rally in Erie had an unusual set up outside the venue: a wall of protection for the Trump supporters waiting in line and later for the overflow crowd who watched the rally on a jumbotron. About a dozen truck trailers were lined up end-to-end on one side of the line. The other side faced a boat dock with police on the other side of the water.

The Trump campaign sets up Trump Force 47 volunteer recruitment tables inside and outside the rallies:

The Bayfront Convention Center was packed, with standing room only. The only available space was behind the press pen at the back of the room that had no view of the stage.

Various messages and videos were played on the giant video screen behind the stage including a Trump Force 47 promo.

Trump rallies attract young working age men. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently expressed concern about the inroads Trump is making with voters in western Pennsylvania.

The crowd was getting excited as time drew near for President Trump to take the stage.

Cellphone cameras up for President Trump’s arrival.

President Trump entrance at Erie, PA rally, September 29, 2024, part one. pic.twitter.com/ctBOMypJX8 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 1, 2024

President Trump entrance at Erie, PA rally, September 29, 2024, part two. pic.twitter.com/Ltou3Nx0KL — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 1, 2024

President Trump had his staff post the ‘chart that saved my life’ and explained how he turned his head to look at the chart at the Butler, PA rally on July 13 when an assassins’ bullet him in the ear instead killing him.

Two photos focused on President Trump’s now healed right ear that was hit in the Butler attack:

The campaign played a video criticizing Kamala Harris for her soft on illegal immigration policies.

“Kamala, you’re fired!…”

“Get out, you’re fired!”

A woman seated near the press pen stood up for a while. The message on her jacket reads, “Peace, Love, America, Trump”

Close of President Trump rally in Erie, PA. Part one. pic.twitter.com/IZwjwRIIsq — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 29, 2024

Part two of close of President Trump rally in Erie, PA. pic.twitter.com/JhfIIoaiGg — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) September 29, 2024

The day after the rally in Erie, President Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia to express support for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday, Trump will speak in Waunakee, Wisconsin. On Thursday, Trump will hold a rally in Saginaw, Michigan. On Friday, Trump will hold a town hall in Fayetteville, North Carolina. And on Saturday, Trump returns to Butler, Pennsylvania to finish the rally interrupted by an assassination attempt and to pay tribute to his supporters who were killed (Corey Comperatore) or wounded (David Dutch and James Copenhaver) in the attack.

After his debate Tuesday night with Tim Walz, J.D. Vance will make stops in Auburn Hills and Marne, Michigan on Wednesday and will speak ion Friday in Lindale, Georgia.