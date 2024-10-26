Texas DPS Shows Thermal Drone Footage of Intense Cartel Gun Battle on Mexican Side of Rio Grande Near Southern Border (VIDEO)

Kamala and Biden’s policies are the main reason there is a massive presence of cartels at the Southern Border. They know there are no consequences since the US has a weak administration in DC.

Texas DPS released thermal drone footage from earlier this week which showed a gun battle between cartels over turf. This exchange of gunfire was across from Donna, Texas in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico near the Rio Grande.

One of the videos shows an explosive being thrown, and footage shows massive gunfire. The area has been controlled by the Gulf Cartel, but factions of the cartel have resulted in gun battles, mainly for routes pertaining to smuggling.

VIDEO: INTENSE CARTEL GUN BATTLE CAPTURED ACROSS THE RIO GRANDE 10/23 @TxDPS Aircraft Operations captures thermal video of an intense gun battle across Donna, Texas #RGV in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, less than one mile from the Rio Grande. The first video shows what appears… pic.twitter.com/DvFPqQ09RZ — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 24, 2024

The next video shows drone footage released by the DPS which shows a drug smuggling operation earlier this week in Cameron County, Texas. Numerous people are throwing bundles of drugs into a dump truck. DPS was working with the Border Patrol and were able to seize over 700 pounds of Marijuana. The driver was arrested and is facing federal drug charges.

VIDEO: On 10/22, @TxDPS Drone Operations captures several subjects loading a dump truck with large bundles of narcotics in Cameron County. As part of a joint anti-smuggling operation, DPS Troopers & #USBP Agents intercepted the truck & seized over 700 lbs of marijuana. The driver… pic.twitter.com/9FY3eH8Q0e — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 25, 2024

Texas DPS has been working very hard to keep their State safe from illegal immigration and the flow of drugs coming in from Mexico. Operation Lone Star, launched in 2021 was launched by Republican Governor Greg Abbott as a response to the Federal Government’s neglect of the border.

Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal Government the authority to stop an invasion. They have willfully neglected this responsibility which is why the cartels have no problem being this close to the US firing guns on each other.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.