Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Doctor for Illegally Providing Harmful “Gender Transition” Treatments to Nearly Two Dozen Children… Elon Musk Weighs In

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued a north Dallas doctor Thursday accusing her of providing harmful gender transition treatments to nearly two dozen minors in violation of Texas state law.

AG Paxton filed suit against Dr. May Chi Lau who he claims provided hormone replacement therapy to 21 minors between October 2023 and August for the purpose of transitioning genders. Dr. May Lau, M.D. serves as the Medical Director of the Adolescent and Young Adult clinic at Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

Texas state law that passed in September 2023 clearly prohibits “gender transition” medical interventions such as surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones for minors.

The Texas Supreme Court upheld the gender transition care last yearl

Attorney General Paxton posted this statement on Twitter.

BREAKING: My Office Sues Doc­tor for Ille­gal­ly Pro­vid­ing Harm­ful ​“Gen­der Tran­si­tion” Treat­ments to Near­ly Two Dozen Texas Children My office has sued a North Texas doctor for blatantly violating Texas law by providing prohibited “gender transition” treatments to… https://t.co/8oyNSIR6bE — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 17, 2024

Elon Musk, who has a child who underwent gender transition treatments, weighed in on today’s news, saying, “Children cannot consent.”

Children cannot consent — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

The Texas Attorney General’s Office released the following statement on today’s lawsuit.