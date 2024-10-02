Tampon Tim Gets Waxed in Debate According to Polymarket Polls

Tampon Tim got waxed in the one and only VP debate on Tuesday night.

Walz dropped 35 points during the 90 minute debate.

By the time the debate was over Tampon Tim was at 35 cents to J.D. Vance at 65 cents. A thirty point spread.

Via Midnight Rider.



It was a rough night for Tim Walz. He started out talking about Israel’s proxy partners when he meant Iran. Walz then could not explain why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. And then Walz closed down the debate talking about being friends with school shooters.

It was a rough night.