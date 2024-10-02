Tampon Tim Asked about Lying about Being in Hong Kong During Tiananmen Square Massacre — Babbles on for 2 Minutes

Tampon Tim was asked why he lied why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. This was a lie.
On Tuesday he was asked about this. He babbled on for two minutes and didn’t answer the question.
Walz then answered, “I misspoke but I learned a lot.”
Walz shrugged off his lying.
He eventually says he misspoke and was wobbly in doing so.
I’ve seen enough. This is over.
Ridiculous.
Knucklehead.
“I’m a knucklehead at times,” Walz says of the story of Tiananmen Square. “I got there that summer and misspoke on this. That’s what I’ve said. I learned a lot of what I needed to be in governance.” #VPDebate
