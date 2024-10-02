Tampon Tim Asked about Lying about Being in Hong Kong During Tiananmen Square Massacre — Babbles on for 2 Minutes

Tampon Tim was asked why he lied why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. This was a lie.

On Tuesday he was asked about this. He babbled on for two minutes and didn’t answer the question.

Walz then answered, “I misspoke but I learned a lot.”

Walz shrugged off his lying.

Ridiculous.

Knucklehead.

