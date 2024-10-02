Tampon Tim Asked about Lying about Being in Hong Kong During Tiananmen Square Massacre — Babbles on for 2 Minutes

Tampon Tim was asked why he lied why he lied about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. This was a lie.

On Tuesday he was asked about this. He babbled on for two minutes and didn’t answer the question.

Walz then answered, “I misspoke but I learned a lot.”

Walz shrugged off his lying.

Walz’s answer about lying about being in Hong Kong when he was in Nebraska during the Tiananmen Square massacre is beyond horrible. Rambled for 2 minutes, doesn’t answer why he lied. He eventually says he misspoke and was wobbly in doing so. I’ve seen enough. This is over. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 2, 2024

Ridiculous.

Moderator: Explain the discrepancy with your Tiananmen square statement. Walz: I misspoke but I learned a lot. — Gramercy Park Guy (GPG) (@gramercypguy) October 2, 2024

Knucklehead.