Survey Reveals Over One in Six Germans Report Side Effects from COVID-19 Vaccination

As the world reflects on the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming new data from Germany reveals that the experimental COVID vaccines, may have left far more harm in their wake than originally acknowledged.

A recent survey conducted by the Forsa Institute shows that over one in six Germans report experiencing side effects from their vaccination—an undeniable red flag that mainstream media continues to downplay.

The representative survey conducted on behalf of the German newspaper “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ) and the online magazine “Multipolar,” polled 1,002 individuals on October 7 and 8.

According to the survey results, more than one in six Germans has experienced side effects due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A significant 17 percent of respondents openly stated they did not “tolerate the COVID vaccination well overall.” This figure challenges the widespread narrative of “safe and effective” vaccinations promoted by health agencies worldwide.

Meanwhile, 10 percent of respondents reported not receiving the vaccine.

Though 73 percent reported no adverse reactions, the data still leaves a considerable group of Germans facing unsettling vaccine side effects.

The survey also reveals that 40 percent of Germans support a Bundestag inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 policies and vaccine rollout, demonstrating a substantial demand for answers on how the pandemic was handled.

However, with 58 percent dismissing such a probe as unnecessary, the government’s narrative has swayed a slim majority.

According to IMPF Dashboard, the vaccination status in Germany as of April 8, 2023, “64.9 M people (77.9 % of the population) have received a vaccine dose so far. Of these, 63.6 M people (76.4 %) have received a basic immunisation. 52.1 M people (62.6 %) have additionally received a booster vaccination. 12.7 M people (15.2 %) have received at least two boosters. 18.4 M people are currently unvaccinated (22.1 % of the population).

In 2022, German data analyst Tom Lausen held a conference in the Bundestag to discuss the massive rise in people who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” after the Covid vaccine rollout.

Only one mainstream journalist was present during the press conference.

The National Association for Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (NASHIP) provided the data covering over 72 million insured Germans.

NASHIP or “Kassenärztliche Bundesvereinigung (KBV),” is the coordinating body of all 17 State Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Germany. As of 2018, it represented about 175,000 office-based physicians and psychotherapists.

“The association is also actively involved in negotiations on the range of services provided by statutory health insurance companies and the remuneration of doctors. Furthermore, the KBV carries out a “security mandate” in accordance with Section 75 (1) SGB V, which is intended to ensure that all legally insured patients can receive adequate outpatient care.”

The government agency responsible with assessing the risks of vaccination apparently did not inquire about this information, as stated during the news conference.

“According to Section 13 of the Infection Protection Act, the Robert Koch Institute and the Paul Ehrlich Institute have to evaluate diagnosis codes from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) at reqular intervals in order to determine vaccination effects. But since the beginning of the corona vaccinations, this data has neither been requested nor evaluated.”

“After numerous inquiries in recent months, the KBV data (period: 2016 to the first quarter of 2022) are available to our health policy spokesman, Martin Sichert,” according to the website.

Using coded data covering 72 million Germans available from the health insurers, the number of people who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” skyrocketed compared to previous years.

“It was found that in 2021 not only were 2,487,526 patients with vaccination side effects seen by the doctor, but that there were also drastic changes in clinical pictures and deaths since the start of the corona vaccination.”

The following diagnostic keys were evaluated in order to analyze the rise in sudden deaths:

R96.0 Sudden death

R96.1 Death occurring within less than 24 hours of onset of symptoms, unless otherwise stated

R98 Death without others present

R99 Other imprecise or unspecified causes of death

I46.1 Sudden cardiac death

In 2023, BioNTech SE, the German biotechnology company that partnered with Pfizer Inc. to produce one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, was sued in Germany over vaccine side effects.

the plaintiff – a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous due to Germany’s privacy laws – is suing BioNTech for a minimum of €150,000 ($161,500) in damages.

According to Reuters, she cites “damages for bodily harm as well as compensation for unspecified material damage,” as detailed by Hamburg’s regional court and the law firm representing her, Rogert & Ulbrich.

Side effects listed in the suit include upper-body pain, swollen extremities, fatigue, and sleeping disorders attributed to the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine.

At the time, Rogert & Ulbrich report filing about 250 cases for clients seeking damages for COVID-19 vaccine side effects in Germany. Another law firm, Caesar-Preller, claims to represent 100 cases, collectively covering almost all such cases in Germany. A few similar cases have been filed in Italy.

