Steel Workers in Pennsylvania Endorse Trump: ‘You’re the Greatest President, Ever’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump got an enthusiastic endorsement from steel workers in Pennsylvania this weekend, with one of them even calling Trump his “hero.”

This is the kind of endorsement that could really clinch the Keystone State for Trump.

It’s the sort of approval that Kamala Harris and Democrats could only dream about.

FOX News reports:

Pennsylvania rank-and-file steelworkers with the Mon Valley Works union were welcomed onstage by Trump, who offered him a commemorative hard hat. “The president saved the steel industry with tariffs, you saved it with tariffs,” said a steelworker. “And you’re my hero, and you’re the greatest president ever. We love you. So steelworkers for Trump and the rank-and-file Mon Valley Works wanted to endorse you.” Trump plans on introducing a “Built in America” policy should he win in November, which would bring more manufacturing jobs back to Pennsylvania and the country at-large. “So if we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole damn thing, right? And starting on day one of my new administration, I will end Kamala Harris’s war on Pennsylvania energy. Because, you know, she’s going to ban you know, she’s going to ban fracking, right? 100%,” Trump said. “You know, she was against fracking, against all this stuff. And then all of a sudden, about a year and a half ago, when she was getting killed in the polls, she said, I like fracking very much,” he added.

Watch the video:

This is fantastic.

HAPPENING NOW STEELWORKERS in LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA come on stage and endorse President Trump! Wait for it, the hard hat is going on…LET’S GO! #TrumpRally #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/kKlvVRP0de — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 19, 2024

Breaking This is epic… Trump puts on a hard hat given to him by the United Steelworkers Union…. pic.twitter.com/bR69VnpcQd — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) October 19, 2024

Steelworkers in Latrobe, PA are welcomed on stage and endorse President Trump pic.twitter.com/ejt5h0nYvj — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 20, 2024

Pennsylvania is looking better and better for Trump.