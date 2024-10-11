Small Rural Indiana City Overwhelmed by Thousands of Haitian Illegal Migrants – Strains Hospital with Record Births and ER Visits – 20-25 People Living in Homes

A small rural Indiana town is overwhelmed after an estimated 5,000 Haitian illegals came in thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Thousands of illegal and paroled migrants from Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador and other 3rd world countries have been sent to Logansport, Indiana, a rural city of just 18,000 people.

People from at least 28 countries speaking 27 languages now call Logansport home.

There are 20-25 people living in homes. Hospitals are overwhelmed with record number of births and more than 20,000 ER visits per year.

Students need translators and the hospitals say the illegal migrants can’t pay their bills and rely on charity or Medicaid.

The Mayor of Logansport told Fox 59 that he doesn’t even know how many illegal migrants were sent to his city.

“Logansport Memorial told us they are on pace for record births and more than 20,000 ER visits. 27% of their patients are also on Medicaid and that puts a significant burden on OB care in Indiana,” Fox 59 reported.

The hospital asked the city council for $3 million to stabilize their operations.

The federal government is nowhere to be found.

In Logansport, Indiana — pop. 18,000 — thousands of Haitian migrants who came under Harris-Biden have put a dire strain on the city. There are “20-25 people” living in homes, schools are overwhelmed with students who need translators, and hospitals are overwhelmed with patients… pic.twitter.com/dgLRimqru3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 10, 2024

Neighboring Ohio is experiencing similar issues with an explosion of Haitian illegals.

More than 20,000 Haitians are now living in Springfield, Ohio and the residents are fed up.

Springfield has a population of about 60,000 people and Haitians now make up 25% of the population.

The City of Springfield held a City Commission meeting recently and angry residents went off on them for doing nothing about the Haitians wreaking havoc on the community and draining resources.

One resident said Haitians are running people off the road, flipping cars and decapitating ducks in the parks and eating them.