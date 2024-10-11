SIGNS OF WORRY: Democrats Send Obama to Campaign for Kamala Harris in Must-Win Pennsylvania

Democrats are clearly worried about Kamala’s chances in Pennsylvania because they’re sending in their big guns.

Former President Barack Obama was in Pittsburgh today, campaigning for Harris with an almost singular focus on speaking to black men. What does that tell you? They know they have a serious problem here.

Will this make any difference? That remains to be seen, but probably not. If voters are not supporting Kamala Harris it’s because they want things to change. No speech or friendly comments from Obama is going to change that fact.

The Hill reports:

Obama rallies for Harris, slams Trump in battleground Pennsylvania Former President Obama campaigned for Vice President Harris in Pennsylvania on Thursday, taking the opportunity to slam former President Trump as polls show the two candidates deadlocked in the battleground state. Obama hit Trump on several fronts including health care, abortion access, immigration and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The former Democratic president needled his Republican counterpart on character and personality, at one point comparing him to the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. The event was part of a blitz that Obama is planning over the final month of the campaign to help with Democrats’ closing message to voters. The Democratic former president acknowledged those who have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the southeastern part of the country and called out Trump for spreading disinformation about the federal government’s response to the storms.

Listen to Obama speaking in this clip. Does he sound confident to you? Frankly, he sounds worried. He has a scolding tone.

More of Barack Obama having a serious talk at a Black voters for Harris event in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty. He addressed that Black men have not been as enthused about Harris as during his first run, and that has to change to beat Trump pic.twitter.com/iPBUNL8zME — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) October 10, 2024

Obama would not be doing this if he and other members of his party were confident in a Harris win. They are showing that they’re worried.