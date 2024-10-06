SIGN OF DESPERATION? Tim Walz to Do Interview on FOX News Sunday

Tim Walz is going to appear on FOX News Sunday tomorrow to be interviewed by host Shannon Bream.

This is notable for a couple of reasons. First, it’s a sharp change from the Harris/Walz campaign’s ‘hide from the press’ strategy. They must know that isn’t working anymore. Second, FOX News??? Democrats, particularly their base voters, hate the FOX News channel with the heat of a thousand suns.

Who exactly does Walz think he is going to appeal to by doing this interview? Who is the target audience?

The Hill reports:

Walz to sit down for solo Fox News interview Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will join Fox News Sunday for his first solo interview on Oct. 6 at 2:00 p.m. according to a Saturday announcement. The outlet said Shannon Bream will ask him about the state of the race, the September vice presidential debate and other news of the day. Walz has come under attention recently from some in the media for not doing more appearances. “I’m bewildered a little bit by the absence of both the presidential candidate and the vice presidential candidate on television since they became the nominees,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said o ahead of the vice presidential debate earlier this week. “Because that’s how people get to know you and they haven’t really spent a lot of time with either of them before now. So, I also think that it may be a little bit of a problem for Walz having not done this.” Walz received criticism after he faced off with Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), with some observers sayign he came off as less polished than his counterpart.

Dustin Grage, a columnist from Minnesota who knows an awful lot about Tim Walz, made this observation on Twitter/X:

How do I know that Democrats are losing right now? Tim Walz is going on Fox News tomorrow. Those internals must be really, really bad. pic.twitter.com/62gTXbMUh1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 6, 2024

That is probably correct. There’s no other way to explain why Walz is doing this.