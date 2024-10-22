SHOCK: CNN’s Morning Hosts Actually Praised Trump’s McDonald’s Visit: ‘I Think This Was Insanely Smart!’ (VIDEO)

While most of the media has been in meltdown mode over Trump’s McDonald’s visit since the moment it happened, one of the surprises that came this morning was praise for Trump’s decision to do this from hosts on CNN.

Will miracles never cease?

One woman on the panel even called the move ‘insanely smart.’

Mediaite provides a transcript:

KASIE HUNT: Our panel has returned. So I have to say, when I first saw that image of Trump kind of hanging out the drive thru window. A part of me thought, Wow, is that real?

I never thought he would do something like that. The Trump that we saw in 1999, in that old ad, is the one that was much more familiar to me.

Like, Look, we’re going to run this town, right? Like someone who owns a McDonald’s, not someone who works in one.

I mean, clearly they have a strategy to try to appeal to working class voters, try to twist the knife on Harris. But I still found these images to be jarring.

KRISTIN SOLTIS-ANDERSON: Well, part of what you what is so striking about them is that he’s not trying to not be Donald Trump.

Like some politicians go when they try to dress up as somebody they’re not. He’s still got the red tie. He’s still got, he’s still so clearly himself. And I think this was an unbelievably smart move!

Because one thing that has differentiated Donald Trump from other really wealthy politicians is that he has never been seen as the aloof, the billionaire who would never deign to hang out with the commoners.

Like he has always sort of portrayed himself as I’m the rich guy who doesn’t really like the other rich guys. I’m one of you, and this is part of this. I think this was insanely smart!