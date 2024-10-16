Shelter That Saves Thousands of Animals Each Year Destroyed by Tornado During Hurricane Milton

Hurricanes Helene and Milton left many communities struggling to rebuild. In addition to the tragic loss of life, many Americans have lost their homes and watched the businesses they have built destroyed.

Other organizations are also struggling in the aftermath, including those that help protect vulnerable animals throughout the year, which are particularly important during natural disasters.

One such animal rescue organization, Furry Friends, rescues thousands of dogs and cats each year. Tragically, the facility in Palm City, Florida, was completely destroyed by a tornado during Hurricane Milton, leaving thousands of vulnerable animals in jeopardy.

The nonprofit no-kill animal shelter and community hub is dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in need serving Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Furry Friends is “a safe haven for tens of thousands of animals each year, providing love, care, and advanced behavioral and medical support.”

According to the organization, all of the outdoor structures were completely leveled, leaving the ranch a total loss.

Thankfully, all dogs and cats under Furry Friends’ care survived the impact and were rescued without injury, but the damage to the ranch is catastrophic, and the facility has been deemed inhabitable.

As a result, Furry Friends won’t be able to take in as many animals as they previously did. Each year, Furry Friends rescues about 3,000 animals who would otherwise be put down or never find a home.

The organization shares:

On October 9th, the destructive force of a tornado triggered by Hurricane Milton ravaged the beloved Furry Friends Ranch in South Florida. In a matter of moments, the winds tore roofs from buildings, shattered windows, and demolished key structures essential for animal care. Remarkably, every dog and cat survived the chaos, but the physical damage, the devastating aftermath, is nothing short of catastrophic. The ranch served as a home and haven for hundreds of rescue animals. With its infrastructures in ruins, deemed a total loss by officials, the ability to provide care has been severely compromised. The daunting reality is that the road to recovery may extend for months, if not years, before we can once again safely accommodate animals. We face unprecedented challenges, grappling with the daunting task of relocating these innocent lives while simultaneously providing continuous care. Despite these overwhelming circumstances, our dedicated team remains unwavering in our mission. Our efforts have pivoted towards finding adopters, temporary foster homes, and alternative facilities to ensure the well-being of these displaced animals. However, the cost of reconstruction is immense, expected to rise into the millions, a sum that we simply cannot tackle on our own. Our team is working tirelessly to navigate this crisis, but we desperately need your help.

Jason Gluck, Chief Executive Officer of Furry Friends, shared, “The damage is unimaginable. It’s a miracle that no animals were harmed, but our facility has been decimated. We are heartbroken, and we urgently need the community’s support to rebuild.”

“Furry Friends is resilient, and we know the community cares deeply about these animals and our organization,” CEO Jason Gluck added. “With your help, we can rebuild stronger and continue Furry Friends’ deeply impactful work saving lives in our region and beyond.”