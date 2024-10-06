Self-made American entrepreneur Patrick Byrne is out with his latest Best Seller “Danger Close”. The book combines a narrative seamlessly blending entrepreneurial prowess with covert government operations.

As the visionary founder of Overstock.com, Byrne, once lauded as the “National Entrepreneur of the Year 2011” and hailed as the “Messiah of Bitcoin,” reveals an astonishing twist in August 2019—his role as a secret operative for the U.S. Government.

The forward is written by accused Russian spy Maria Butina, a victim of the deep state’s violence.

“Danger close” is a term used by military forces to indicate that the enemy is near. In his compelling book, *Danger Close*, Patrick Byrne exposes the deep state, a topic that transcends political beliefs and resonates with anyone who values truth and integrity.

At the heart of this narrative lies the credibility of the author. Patrick Byrne, a self-made billionaire often referred to as the “Bitcoin Messiah,” exemplifies courage and a commitment to honor and integrity. His story is deeply rooted in resilience and determination.

Growing up, he was allowed to skip school to engage in conversations with influential figures like Warren Buffett. His entrepreneurial spirit blossomed when he and his brother turned leftover Christmas trees into a thriving business. This was just the beginning of Byrne’s remarkable journey.

Byrne’s credibility is further solidified by his willingness to challenge Wall Street and the status quo. His mission is not motivated by personal gain; rather, it is fueled by a desire to protect his country and reveal the truths that many would rather keep hidden.

*Danger Close* is more than just a book; it is an exhilarating experience that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. Byrne takes you through his encounters with senators, FBI agents, and other key figures, immersing you in a narrative reminiscent of a real-life James Bond adventure.

He reveals the uncommon truths surrounding a common enemy: the deep state, along with the real lies behind the Russian hoax and the forces at play.

Byrne, with his impressive stature and background as a trained martial artist, embodies the patriotism and honesty that are often lacking in today’s political landscape.

His experiences highlight the lengths to which some will go to manipulate the truth, including attempts to set up former President Donald Trump. Yet, Byrne’s unwavering commitment to his country shines through.

This book is not just an engaging thriller; it is a crucial read for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of our political system. With the upcoming elections, it’s imperative to grasp the realities of the deep state and the implications of its actions.

Patrick Byrne has nothing to gain by sharing his story—his motives are grounded in a genuine love for his country.

*Danger Close* is a perfect choice for book clubs or individuals eager for an adventure that reveals the sad truths about government manipulation and deception. It serves as a reminder that there are still uncommon individuals who stand up for what is right.

In a time when the term “patriot” is often diluted, Byrne exemplifies the true meaning of the word. As the critical elections approach, I urge you to purchase a copy of *Danger Close* for yourself or for a friend or family member who struggles to grasp the reality of our current political situation.

This book is not just a narrative; it is a wake-up call to recognize the forces at play and the importance of standing up for truth and integrity. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to dive into a story that is both thrilling and enlightening. Buy *Danger Close* now and join Patrick Byrne on his quest for justice and accountability.

Fact Checker and Credibility Score: 10/10

Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, has spent much of the past decade challenging the widespread corruption among Wall Street’s prominent brokers, hedge funds, analysts, reporters, and regulators, asserting that their greed represents a serious threat to the nation.

Despite leading a publicly traded company, he has been a vocal critic of practices like short selling and naked short selling, which he believes manipulate markets and harm investors.

Byrne has taken legal action against various entities, proving unethical activities aimed at undermining Overstock’s stock price. He reached a peak in 2019 when he opened the biggest corruption investigation in Wall Street’s history, protecting the little man from Wall Street Wolf’s just as a sheepdog does in protecting ones livestock.

Additionally, his criticisms have sparked controversies, including his rebukes of the SEC for insufficient action against market manipulation. Beyond his Wall Street critiques, Byrne has also championed blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, viewing them as viable alternatives to traditional financial systems. His maverick career and passionate advocacy reflect a life dedicated to challenging the status quo in finance.