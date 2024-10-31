The Satanic Temple Opens Its Second ‘Satanic Abortion Clinic’, Abusing Religious Freedoms To Kill Babies

The culture of death keeps gaining space in today’s world, with Abortion and euthanasia becoming ever more popular.

And we’ve come to a point where you have Satanists embracing abortion ‘as a religious ritual,’ using our hard-fought constitutional guarantees against us.

As we stand on the eve of this spiritual battle for the soul of the world, take a look at how the enemy seems to be progressing.

It arises that earlier this month, The Satanic Temple (TST) announced the opening of what it calls ‘the world’s second Satanic abortion clinic.’

Lifenews reported:

“’The term ‘clinic’ is certainly a stretch’, says Anne Reed, Senior Policy Advisor for Operation Rescue. ‘The ‘Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic’ is a landing page – not a building – where Virginia residents will be redirected to TST Health, The Satanic Temple’s virtual back-alley pill mill’. TST opened its first ‘satanic abortion clinic’ last year in New Mexico (also just a landing page that redirects to TST Health.) At that time, TST also announced ‘hopes to expand operations into other states, including those that do not allow clinicians to perform abortions’.”

TST is operating under the manner of a ‘religious abortion care,’ even if it’s nothing religious, and it is certainly no ‘care.’

Freedom of religion is getting abused as those women agreeing to do ‘the ritual’ avoid extra costs beyond the $90 prescription for abortion pills.

“’Ending abortion has always been a spiritual battle’, says Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. ‘If America needs a reminder of that, look no further than these satanists strategizing to kill unborn children in states where those children are most protected, and drawing women into a narcissistic, spiritual ritual that glorifies the choosing of her life at the cost of someone else’s – her own child’.”

Lifesite’s reporting calls back the free promotion that Cosmopolitan magazine, ‘the biggest young women’s media brand in the world’, gave to TST, with praise for their ‘efforts’ and images for a step-by-step of the ‘ritual’.

“’Cosmo’s easy willingness to make Satan worship trendy, just so it can bolster further support for abortion, shows how deep the systemic evil of abortion runs through our culture’, says Newman. ‘We must turn the tide, and our biggest chance to do that is coming up on Election Day. Cosmo, Kamala Harris, the Satanic Temple – influences from every part of our culture – want Americans to believe abortion empowers and protects women, but that is a lie. Abortion only empowers and protects the great evil behind it, and it allows that evil to destroy more and more human lives’.”

Even though, God willing, November is to bring us a new dawn for humanity as we reject the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ‘administration from hell’, there will still be work to be done against a skillful and powerful enemy that is embedded in all aspects of our societies.

