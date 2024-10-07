RNC Wins Mail Ballot Case in Michigan – Making This Their 10th Win Against Corrupt Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

The RNC and Michigan GOP won a major lawsuit against Michigan Democrat officials for failing to verify absentee ballots.

In September Michigan Republicans sued Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for violating election security law.

The lawsuit alleged that SOS Benson failed to follow Michigan laws that require implementation of ballot number matching on the ballot, poll book, and ballot return envelope to ensure that ballots are accurately cast and counted.

WLNS Lansing reported on the lawsuit at the time.

The lawsuit alleges that the RNC Election Integrity staff witnessed a number of mail-in ballots being counted with missing stub numbers—stub numbers being an election security safeguard used to identify individual ballots and ensure that an elector is casting the correct ballot. State law requires that ballots with a missing stub or whose numbers do not match must be rejected by local clerks and election inspectors. Voters are then given the opportunity to fix their ballot up to three days after Election Day. However, state Republicans claim that Benson issued election guidance to election authorities to process these mismatched ballots as “challenged” ballots instead of “rejected.” These “challenged” ballots, they claim, are still tabulated by election inspectors and applied to election results.

Here is a copy of the lawsuit.



By our count, this was the TENTH lawsuit Jocelyn Benson has lost to the Republican Party this year. The RNC won their 9th case against Benson last month.

The lawless Michigan Secretary of State is having a rough year.

The RNC announced the court victory on Monday.

At the hearing last month even Jocelyn Benson admitted that ballots with mismatched serial numbers could be the result of voter fraud.

Here is a copy of the announcement from the RNC.

Here is the court ruling – via DonaldTrump.com

