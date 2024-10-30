Wisconsin Reporter Puts Kamala Harris in the Hot Seat, Spars with Her Over High Grocery Prices, Asks Why She Hasn’t Already Done What She’s Proposing (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris interview with WISN

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Wisconsin’s WISN 12 News Political Director Matt Smith with just 7 days to go until Election Day.

Matt Smith put Kamala Harris in the hot seat and asked her why she hasn’t already done what she is proposing.

“I think what some voters are struggling with, and we’ve heard this across the state [Wisconsin] is when you discuss your plan, they come back and ask, ‘well why haven’t you done it already?'”

Kamala Harris laughed and blurted out, “Well, I’m not president!”

“You’re Vice President!” Matt Smith said.

“Exactly, but I’m gonna tell you what I’m doing as president when I have the ability, then, to do what I know based on my experience is a new approach that is about building on the good work that is happened, but there’s more to do,” Kamala Harris said.

Kamala Harris did extraordinary damage as vice president since she cast the tie-breaking vote on the measures that brought us the worst inflation crisis in more than 100 years.

WATCH:

Matt Smith asked Kamala Harris what she would tell voters who blame her for high grocery prices.

“What do you say to the voter who says I agree with everything you say but I can’t afford my groceries. I can’t afford my mortgage and they may point to you in the past four years as the reason behind that,” Matt Smith said.

Kamala Harris admitted the price of groceries is still too high as she rattled off her plan to implement Soviet-style price controls and target grocers.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.