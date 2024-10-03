REPORT: Trump Breaking Through in Liberal City of Philadelphia – This is Huge

The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Trump is making gains in the deep blue city, mostly due to support from working class voters. This is huge news.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state and one of the challenges for Republicans is overcoming the Philadelphia vote which is very large and usually very Democrat. Back in 2012, there were reports of entire precincts in the city that didn’t cast a single vote for Mitt Romney.

If Trump is making gains in Philadelphia, it could mean the difference between winning and losing not only the state, but the election.

This is The Philadelphia Inquirer this morning pic.twitter.com/SsVR9KzgYv — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 2, 2024

Breitbart News has details:

Working-Class Voters in Philadelphia Realign with Republicans Working-class voters in the deep blue city of Philadelphia are showing dramatic signs of switching their support to former President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. “Democrats keep saying [Trump] is going to bring down the economy, but he was already president for four years, and taxes were lower,” former Hillary Clinton supporter Gabriel Lopez told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday. “We’re tired of the same politics. We got a different type of guy, and the people actually love him.” Lopez’s story appears to be indicative of many voters in Philadelphia, a city not immune to the ongoing political realignment. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 7-to-1… Lifelong Democrat Jim Kohn, a retired truck driver who lives in South Philly, said he is planning to vote for Trump and he believes his neighbors will too. “When Trump was president, everything was cheaper,” he said. “Now, everything is so sky high.”

Remember, Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016. He can certainly do it again. This will help.

This is huge. President Trump is going to win the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania: Working class voters are massively shifting toward Republicans in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/NQXNhSKCh9 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 2, 2024

All eyes will be on Pennsylvania on election night. If goes red and does so early, that will bode extremely well for Trump.