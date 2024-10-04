REPORT: Kamala Harris ‘Bleeding Support’ From Key Voter Blocs in Democrat Coalition

The Kamala Harris campaign may be in more serious trouble than the liberal media is willing to admit.

She and Walz are losing a sizable amount of support from key voting blocs that typically go to Democrats without question. The lack of support from rank and file union members was a major red flag, but that was only the beginning.

Americans of every kind are feeling the pain right now and that’s a big problem for Democrats.

Just the News reports:

Democratic coalition in shambles as Harris bleeding support from key voter blocs Vice President Kamala Harris is struggling to maintain support among the key voting blocs of the Democratic coalition as polling data suggests that former President Donald Trump’s efforts to win over minority voters are succeeding to some degree. Throughout his political career, Trump has made concerted attempts to flip Hispanic and black voters, traditionally Democratic constituencies, though his 2020 results with those groups only slightly improved upon his 2016 tallies. Now, polling data suggests that he may be poised to gain significant ground in the November contest with both groups, as well as the traditionally Democratic Jewish voters… A NBC News/Telemundo survey released late last month showed Harris earning 54% of the vote among registered Latino voters. Trump, meanwhile earned 40% support, which would mark an eight point increase over his 2020 performance with that bloc. The survey had a margin of error of 3.1%, meaning Trump’s support could range from 36.9% to 43.1%… Trump further has managed to gain ground with Jewish voters, even in deep-blue states. The shift has largely come amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and a surge in pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses that have forced Democratic leaders to wrestle with the internal divisions of their coalition.

Harris is also struggling with black voters and young voters, which are normally in the Democrat column. As one more example, watch this clip of port strikers in New Jersey when they’re asked who is voting for Kamala Harris:

ILA workers on strike in Newark, NJ are asked how many support Kamala Harris. No one raised their hand or said yes.pic.twitter.com/YZkCETbQVx — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 3, 2024

Nothing about Harris is genuine and voters know it.