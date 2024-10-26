Rep. Mike Turner Urges ‘Direct Military Action’ if North Korean Troops Set Foot in Ukraine

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) is urging “direct military action” if North Korean troops set foot on Ukrainian soil to support Russia’s invasion.

His statement comes on the heels of reports that thousands of North Korean soldiers have arrived in Russia, a move Turner calls “a dangerous and extreme escalation” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Monday, Turner chastised the administration for its lack of transparency, stating that Congress has been kept in the dark about North Korea’s military involvement in Russia.

In a letter sent to President Joe Biden, Turner expressed grave concern over the potential threat posed by North Korean forces aligning with Russia in its ongoing assault on Ukraine.

The congressman demanded immediate action and called on the administration to brief Congress on these developments.

“Why has the Biden-Harris Administration failed to actively brief Congress about the movement of North Korean troops into Russia?” Turner asked.

“Today, I sent a letter to President Biden demanding that his administration give House Intelligence Committee answers and that the use of North Korean troops against Ukraine must be a red line for the United States and NATO.”

Zelenskyy reportedly alerted NATO that North Korea has mobilized around 10,000 troops prepared to reinforce Russia’s campaign against Ukraine, escalating concerns over a widening conflict with direct involvement from new foreign allies.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged these reports while speaking with the press on Tuesday, confirming evidence of North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia.

“We are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops in Russia,” Austin said, adding that their specific role remains unclear.

This confirmation marked the first official recognition of North Korea’s military presence in the conflict, intensifying calls for an American response.

Turner took to social media, demanding clarity from the White House on this “red line” issue.

Writing on X, he stated:

“Now that Secretary Austin has finally acknowledged that North Korean troops are in Russia preparing to enter the conflict with Ukraine, the Biden-Harris Administration must make clear that North Korean troops entering this conflict are a red line for the United States. I have long challenged the Biden-Harris Administration’s unwise position on restricting Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons against targets within Russian territory. If North Korean troops attack Ukraine from Russian territory, Ukraine should be permitted to use American weapons to respond. If North Korean troops were to invade Ukraine’s sovereign territory, the United States needs to seriously consider taking direct military action against the North Korean troops.”