Puppies Are Poisoned After Man Stops Illegal Border Crossers from Entering Country

Guest post by Jeffrey Rainforth

IF YOU’VE NEVER SHARED A STORY, DON’T STOP SHARING THIS ONE! IT IS HORRIFIC WHAT HAPPENED TO THESE PUPPIES WHO DIED YELPING AND CONVULSING IN PAIN!

Patriots, as I reported before, I spent about two months on the border in and around the small California town of Jacumba. I filmed tens of thousands of people crossing the border illegally there. Some climbed the border wall with ladders put up by cartel coyotes, others went around the wall where it ended on mountainsides.

During that time, I met a disabled man known in town as Coyote Jeff. He is retired and spends his time creating giant UFO contraptions, riding around in his sidecar, and putting on border wall boat tours, which are very popular with everyone in the town.

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens crossed into the U.S. right where he lives, and he got tired of it. And one day, as I was filming, he told them they couldn’t keep breaking into his home and America.

WATCH ONE PATRIOT STOP PART OF THE INVASION (SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE FOR EXCLUSIVE BORDER VIDEOS LIKE THIS)

A week later, Coyote Jeff was brutally assaulted by 6 illegal aliens.

Then, early in the morning a few weeks ago, he found eight of his dogs poisoned. Three of them were dead. One dog, a female named Sky, was clinging to life.

Coyote Jeff held Sky in his arms as she convulsed and spasmed from the poison. He told me, “She didn’t want to die.” Four of his other dogs almost succumbed to the poison, but thankfully they lived. He explained that they were very distressed about losing their dad, brother, and two sisters.

Here are the horrifying details according to Coyote Jeff (CJ) who believes it was a group of local drug addicts who have some kind of ties to drug dealers right across the border. Below are the text messages I received from him verbatim.

CJ: Four of my dogs crew got poisoned sat. Night… Sunday morning Oct 5/6 2024…. devastated and in shock… Local tweakers group … (Tweakers are drug users)

Me: Wow that is horrific. I’m so sorry, Jeff. Is law enforcement doing anything?

Me: Can you send me some pictures of your dogs I’m going to do a story. Also, what happened, so l can use it in the story. When did you find them etc.

CJ: Ask Pete… told him….before. I started crying Sat night… Sunday morning… I have to bury my puppies crew….l lost four… jack and Orion and sky and star are all dead…sky died in my arms spasuims [Sic] and convulsing….she didn’t want to die…

Me: Omg that’s so horrible I’m so sorry Jeff.

CJ: Yep …thank you…we were all having a bunch of great adventures too,…

Me: I know you were. It’s unreal. If there’s anything we can do to help, let me know. We’ll do a fundraiser in the article as well.

Coyote Jeff’s Venmo is here if you’d like to donate to him.

CJ: Sky died in my arms spasuims and convulsing. She didn’t want to die ….

Me: Omg it’s horrible I am so sorry Jeff

CJ: I am still crying and in shock

Coyote Jeff sent images of his dead puppies and dogs in that text. I have provided it below with the images blurred because it goes again Google Adsense’s (and most social media platforms’) animal cruelty policies to show them.

Here are screenshots of the rest of the texts Coyote Jeff sent me with heartbreaking details of this demonic act.

Coyote Jeff single-handedly stopped a group of illegal aliens from crossing when he confronted them and the cartel coyotes. The patriot showed us what is possible. (The full, original story with videos & photos is here).

But now he is paying the price.

About one week after Coyote Jeff stopped the illegal aliens from crossing, he was brutally assaulted by six illegals with rocks and branches in the same spot.

My friend and colleague, Audra Morgan, who camped with me on several occasions to film the invasion in Jacumba, reacted to the brutal assault.

Morgan posted this on her X account, @eyeoftheSTORMsd:

This is happening on a regular basis on the border to the people in the communities where they cross as well, this is Coyote Jeff and this should no doubt be grounds for immediate removal of these assailants! Alarming Surge in Violence Against Border Patrol Agents in El Paso… pic.twitter.com/8sbEJBHWLL — eyeoftheSTORM (@eyeoftheSTORMsd) August 15, 2024

Morgan came out to Jacumba after the assault, and we all camped overnight right at the border wall where it happened. We believe the cartels were trying to get illegal aliens over that night, and our presence may have dissuaded them.

April Sparks, another border reporter colleague & friend, commented to Audra that one of the Mexican “military” members she posted about seeing looked like a cartel member who she and border reporter Anthony Aguero saw a few miles away during a previous encounter.

That’s sure looks like the same guy we saw scouting at the shooting range. Cartel. https://t.co/l6JWFx9ZC4 — April Sparks (@AprilSpark1890) August 14, 2024

A few weeks later, I returned to the spot and laid out new concertina wire at the base of the wall where the cartel cut it at the top. That video will be out soon.

The landowner who let me use his RV, Pete, told me today that it’s been three weeks since I laid down the concertina wire and no one has crossed since. Groups of illegals used to come over every few days. So, we got a small victory there.

Another San Diego border activist, also a colleague and friend, who goes by Luke Slywaker on X, interviewed Coyote Jeff about the attack. The interview gives a sobering glimpse of what those who live on the border go through, and what it portends for all of us in the future.

WATCH:

Coyote Jeff has an Instagram account under the name Coyotesflyingsaucers. Follow to keep up with him.

Coyote Jeff’s Venmo is here if you’d like to donate to him.

Follow me on my monetized BORDER Facebook page HERE. Helping my border posts go viral means I get paid more by FB and it goes towards supplies for my border tours

Follow me on X (Formerly Twitter) HERE

Subscribe to my YouTube HERE

Follow me on Rumble HERE

Follow me on Gettr HERE

Check out my new ad-free, reader-supported Substack for my live border & other reporting.