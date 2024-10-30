Prominent Feminist Author, Former Advisor to Al Gore’s Campaign, and Noted Intellectual Naomi Wolf Endorses Donald Trump for President!

Prominent intellectual and feminist author Naomi Wolf speaks out on the dangers of the COVID vaccine back in 2022.

Prominent feminist author, speaker and researcher, Naomi Wolf announced Tuesday on The War Room with Steven K. Bannon that she was endorsing Donald Trump for President in the 2024 election.

Naomi Wolf released her latest book Facing the Beast – Courage Faith and Resistance in a new Dark Age in April 2024.

On Tuesday Naomi Wolf, a prominent Democrat for decades, went on The War Room with Steve Bannon and endorsed Donald Trump for president.

This is quite telling considering Kamala Harris is the first woman selected by party elites in back-room negotiations as their presidential nominee.

This is really, really big news!

Brian O’Shea, Naomi’s husband was thrilled to report the news.

It’s official, my wife, Naomi Wolf, former campaign advisor to Al Gore, former life long Democrat until 2021, the former symbol of the so-called “3rd-wave” feminist movement, former “darling” of the Left, now current gun owner, current spouse to a disabled veteran, Pfizer’s and HHS’s nightmare (and possibly the unintended cause of Maddow’s future aneurysm), and non-fiction author with 8 books as NY Times bestsellers (who is looking especially beautiful tonight …like she does every day and night) has…wait for it…: Officially endorsed Real Donald Trump!

Naomi is always interesting, informed, intelligent and extremely honest. Her words are thought provoking. It takes an enormous amount of courage to turn around and confront the status quo as Naomi has done. She is one of the most courageous intellectual leaders of our time.

This is a very powerful endorsement for President Trump.

Wonderful news!

Thanks for sharing!
