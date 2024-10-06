President Trump Shares Special Moment with Veteran Who Gave Him the Purple Heart He Received From Service in Vietnam

On Friday night, during a townhall with President Trump in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday night, a Vietnam War veteran and a former Marine identified as Dwight, shared a moving moment with the President.

Dwight was so impressed by Donald Trump’s reaction to the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., in July, that honored him by sending him a heartfelt letter along with the Purple Heart he earned in service, calling it a “small token.”

Moderator Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), read the letter Dwight wrote to Trump following the failed assassination attempt.

Dear President Trump, Watching you during the Butler rally, and you getting back up, both my wife and I gave a sigh of relief as well as a few tears. I would be honored if you would accept this small token I received as a young marine in Vietnam. My wife and I both thought it appropriate. God bless you, your family, and the United States of America. Sincerely, Dwight.

Dwight was then invited to join President Trump on stage.

Dwight: Joy, because we saw what happened, and it was a minor wound, but it was close to being a terrible one.

President Trump: I said, Why was there so much blood to the doctor? He said, It’s bleeding like crazy. This is a little fact. Some of you might have heard this, but you get hit in the ear and it bleeds more than any other part of the body. I didn’t mind being hit that I don’t want to be hit that way. This way. If I didn’t make the turn, I would have been hit the other way. That’s no good. That would not have been too good. But it is true. I got very lucky, and maybe it wasn’t so much luck. Maybe there’s something else. Maybe there’s something else up there. But that’s great. Thank you.

Dwight: You also took the time out to write me a beautiful letter and gave me a challenge coin. I never I expected that from the President of the United States. Thank you very much.

(Crosstalk)

Dwight: I served as a Marine in Vietnam, proudly served as a Marine in Vietnam. Thank you very much. There were quite a few that did. When I came back from the service and stuff like that, we didn’t get quite the greatest greeting, but…. A lot of the veterans nowadays are homeless.

There’s 7% were homeless before Biden and Harris took over. Now, there’s 14%. I would like to know what you are going to do to prevent this from getting any larger and also kicking these illegal aliens out of the freaking hotels and providing them with money before we do it for our homeless vets.

President Trump: So interesting. One of the things that most angers me about this is the 21 million people plus. They say it’s 10, it’s 12, whether it is or not, it’s much more than that. It’s 21 million, and it’s probably with the got-aways of ways and everything, a lot more than that. But one of the things that most angers me is that you have veterans on the streets in front of a hotel and you have illegal immigrants, some of them are serious killers and drug dealers and all the people that we talked about before, and terrorists.

And those people being walked into a hotel, and they’re staying in a hotel, and they walk by veterans who are sleeping on the street. It could be cold, it could be hot. It bothers me. If we stop, if we close our walls, we’re going to be able to handle it. They are spending so much money on taking care of the illegal migrants, now we call them. We used to call them illegal aliens. I call them whatever the hell I want to call them. So do you. But they’re not supposed to be here. We’re going to close the wall, first day.

First day, we’re going to do a couple of things. First day, we’re going to drill baby drill, and we’re going to close the wall. We’re going to close it up. We’re going to have to take people out. We cannot have killers.

Do we agree? Does anybody want to leave the murderers, the drug dealers in our country?

Do you know one of the little facts that’s very sad, but makes sense? All these things I predicted three, four years ago. I was saying this is going to happen, now it’s happening. The migrant crime. It’s a massive, it’s a massive crime. But all of this that’s happened, everybody, it’s common sense that it was going to happen, and we’re going to have to get them out because we have no choice.

It’s not sustainable by any country. We have done things that are so stupid. As an example, I consider it to be less important, but it’s very important still because it’s a way of life. Men playing in women’s sports.

