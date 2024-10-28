President Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome at Madison Square Garden Rally- “The Day I Take the Oath of Office, the Migrant Invasion of our Country Ends, and the Restoration of our Country Begins” (VIDEO)

by
President Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27th, 2024

President Trump received a hero’s welcome at Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday. He was introduced by former First Lady Melania Trump.

Watch:

President Trump gave hope to our citizens and asked Americans to be excited for the future of the United States.

“I’m asking you to be excited about the future of our country again,” Trump said.

“This will be America’s new golden age,” Trump declared.

Watch:

President Trump understands the struggle of every American, especially since he makes himself available to the average person. With that understanding, he knows how important it is to make America affordable again. He promised to help the average American with better tax policies.

“If I win, we will quickly build the greatest economy in the history of the world, which is what we had in our last term,” Trump said.

“I will massively cut taxes for workers and small businesses, and we will have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits for our seniors,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also told the crowd that he will immediately stop the border invasion the first day he is back in office.

“The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion of our country ends, and the restoration of our country begins,” Trump declared.

Watch:

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

