President Trump Is Awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the Muslim Mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan — The Only Muslim Majority City in America Today (VIDEO)

President Trump is given a declaration of appreciation from the Muslim Mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan during a stop in the city on Friday.

Hamtramck, Michigan is the most densely populated municipality in Michigan.

Hamtramk prides itself in being the only Muslim majority city in America today. Hamtramck has a Muslim mayor, and the six city board members are also Muslim.

On Friday, President Trump held a rally in Hamtramck, Michigan. During the event, Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib gave President Trump a certificate of appreciation with his city board members at his side.

Mayor Ghalib told President Trump, “We are of the city of Hamtramck and we would like to present you a certificate of appreciation for visiting our city… I would like to call the three elected officials, if you don’t mind, to join me to hand you this certificate, please… It’s going to be a historic for our city.”

The board members joined Mayor Ghalib on stage and they took a photo with President Donald Trump.

This did not make any headlines in Michigan or in the national fake news for some reason.

