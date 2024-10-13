President Trump Speaks to an Estimated 100,000 Supporters in Coachella, California – Slams Kamala’s Open Borders Policies (VIDEO)

President Trump held a massive rally in Coachella, California on Saturday. The crowd went wild as Trump took the stage.

The crowd is electric as President @RealDonaldTrump takes the stage in Coachella, CA

President Trump told the crowd that the Republican party will have its priorities in place by being America first.

“The Republican party will always put America first and lead us on to victories like you have never seen before,” Trump said.

“We have become the party of common sense,” Trump said.

"The Republican Party will always put America first." President @RealDonaldTrump

President Trump told the crowd that illegal immigration was a significant factor in the destruction of California. He also said that Kamala acts like she wants a border wall because support for her is waning.

“One of the biggest in destroying California has been mass illegal immigration,” Trump said.

“Kamala got it started, now she is saying no, no, I’d like to see the wall get built,” Trump continued.

“Where was she four years ago?” Trump said.

“Her poll numbers are tanking, so all of a sudden, she is in love with the wall,” Trump continued.

“Two things work, you know what they are? Wheels and walls,” Trump declared.

Watch: