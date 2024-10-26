President Trump Discusses Area 51, UFOs, and Aliens in Interview With Joe Rogan (VIDEO)

President Trump sat down with America’s number one podcaster, Joe Rogan, in an interview that has already amassed nearly 10 million views in less than 10 hours.

In the interview, Trump and Rogan discussed a plethora of topics, such as the assassination attempt against his life, the FBI, Kamala Harris, the JFK files, RFK Jr., and much more.

Toward the end of the three-hour interview, Trump and Rogan switched gears to discuss Area 51, UFO reports, and aliens.

The topic was raised when Trump said, “There’s a lot of interest in people coming from space.”

Trump continued, “I interviewed a few people, but it’s never been my thing. I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. Area 51 is the number one tourist attraction in the whole country.”

”So anyway, I interviewed jet pilots that say they saw something,” added Trump.

Rogan responded, “I had a couple of them here.”

The 45th president added that the pilots said, “We saw things, sir, that was very strange, like a round ball, but it wasn’t a comet or meteor, and it was going four times faster than an F-22, and it was round.”

Donald Trump shared his thoughts on extraterrestrial life in a three-hour podcast with Joe Rogan, released on Friday night. Trump expressed that he’s “never been a believer” in theories about aliens visiting Earth. He mentioned being frequently asked about what the US government knows about “the people coming from space,” and admitted that as president, he was informed “a lot.” However, he avoided discussing alien life in detail when probed by Rogan. “There’s no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don’t have life,” Trump stated.

