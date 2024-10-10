Precious Metals Update: “Gold and Silver Have Reacted Positively…”

Note: The information provided by Gateway Pundit or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

The economy and FED are at an inflection point. There are FED governors who see more interest rate cuts from the next few meetings, one sees a pause, and Jerome Powell, the head of the FED, says we’ll see. The inflation numbers this week were considered tame and were near consensus estimates by surveyed economists. Yesterday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at an annual rate of 2.4% which was .1% higher than forecasts. Excluding the more volatile food and energy components the annual rate came in at 3.3%. This rate was .1% below August and was the lowest since February 2021. Muddying the picture was an unexpected increase in weekly unemployment claims of 258,000, the highest since August 2023. Today’s producer price index (PPI) number came in at an annual rate of 1.8 % unchanged from the previous month and .1% below surveyed economist expectations of a .1% monthly gain. Excluding the more volatile food and energy components the PPI was up .2% for the month. Both the CPI and PPI continue to be above the 2% FED target. Why are they lowering interest rates with inflation above their target and the employment picture looking okay? As I wrote in the beginning of this update, an inflection point. The FED’s feeling is that the employment picture will deteriorate over the next year. Hey, 23,000 FED staff members can’t be wrong! Gold and silver have reacted positively to these numbers. There was an opportunity to buy on the dip earlier this week and then over the last two days buying on the upward momentum. I have been advocating either one in my writings for quite a while. Until next time…

A lot of conservatives are now working with Advisor Metals to get gold and silver bullion as the world changes:

Central Bank Digital Currencies are fast approaching, and it’s suspicious that the central banks themselves have been quietly buying up as much physical gold and silver as they can for the last year.

Small banks are in danger of being eaten up by big banks. Big banks are beholden to their globalist puppet masters, not their customers or even their investors. They are leading the charge on advancing the Biden-Harris agenda.

If and when the U.S. Dollar drops or even collapses, the “solution” will be more government control, massive regulations over cryptocurrencies, and an eventual push for a one world currency.

Advisor Metals helps people whether they want to put $2,000 or $2,000,000 into precious metals. Reach out today and set up a phone call to discuss how best to proceed with your gold and silver bullion purchase.