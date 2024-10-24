Pollster Suggests Trump is Surging in Michigan in Final Stretch: ‘Major Realignment’

Conventional polls show Trump with a slight lead over Kamala Harris in Michigan, which is considered a must-win state on both sides.

However, according to pollster Steve Mitchell of Mitchell Research & Communications Inc., if Michigan residents are asked about the election and who they think their friends and neighbors are voting for, Trump has a much larger lead.

This is a roundabout method of polling that takes the pressure off of shy Trump voters. Like all polling in this election, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Daily Signal reports:

‘MAJOR REALIGNMENT’: Michigan Moves Toward Trump in Final Stretch Before Election “There’s been a major realignment in Michigan and national politics, with former Democrats now becoming Republicans and former Republicans becoming Democrats,” Mitchell, president of Mitchell Research & Communications Inc., told The Daily Signal. One of the most hotly contested swing states, Michigan may determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. Voters have eight choices for president on the Nov. 5 ballot, including former President Trump, Vice President Harris, independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and libertarian Chase Oliver… But, Mitchell said, polls about voters’ support for Trump can be skewed because “shy” voters won’t admit they’re voting for him, even through online polling platform SurveyMonkey. One way to get around that hesitancy, he said, is to ask for whom most of the person’s “friends and neighbors” are voting. “When we asked that question, by a 10-point margin, 46-36%, voters said that their friends and neighbors were voting for Donald Trump,” said Mitchell, who is not related to this correspondent. “That’s an indication that Trump may win Michigan, or is doing better in Michigan than the poll results.”

These related tidbits are interesting, again, take them with a grain of salt.

From a source in DC: “Her [Kamala] internal polling is horrible… she’s going to lose Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump has a VERY good shot at winning this election. I don’t care for him, but starting to see that he is the better choice.” Holy Sh*t. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 23, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump leads among independents in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In 2020, Biden led among this group of voters by 5 points. pic.twitter.com/5VolJfNtAV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2024

Trump has won Michigan before and he can certainly do it again. That’s what has Democrats terrified.