The Plot to Steal The Election Through Censorship is Back On! YouTube Cancels Gateway Hispanic (VIDEO)

Without any warning YouTube disintegrated the new Gateway Hispanic page. It can only be seen as an effort to limit the truth from getting out to people of Hispanic decent. With President Trump making record level inroads with the Hispanic Population, it appears YouTube is back up to it’s old tricks. The worst part is, the cancellation came with out warning.

Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft is our guest. He reveals his biggest concern leading up to election day as he offers up a surprising prediction.

Plus President Trump has a “Secret” to victory. What is it? And who is behind it? During his historic rally he would only confirm “the secret” is real, just not what it is.

