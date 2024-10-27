Pilot Invites TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk Into Cockpit After Spotting UFO (VIDEO)

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spotted an unidentified flying object while flying back to Arizona after attending the Wisconsin Badgers football game against Penn State.

Kirk posted the encounter on X and wrote, “I was flying back from Wisconsin on a friend’s plane tonight and got called up to the cockpit. The pilots were very confused at what they were seeing.”

The TPUSA founder continued, “Something was above them and not showing on the radar. I’m sure there is a logical explanation here. Watch this video and tell me what I am missing.”

In the video, the pilot says, “We are at 40,000 feet. So, whatever that is has to be at 80,000 or 100,000 feet. I mean way up there.”

Kirk responded, “What kind of thing wouldn’t be picked up by radar? Could it be military?”

The pilot answered that it could be something like “stealth.”

In the comment section, several users on X attempted to explain the unidentified flying object.

One user named John Dawson responded to Kirk’s post by writing, “SSR radar (especially run-of-the-mill) generally only goes to 60K feet, so if it is at least 80 K feet, that is why it is not showing up on the radar.”

Another user on X claimed the mysterious objects were Starlink satellites.

