Pennsylvania Crowd Roars After Trump Calls Kamala Harris a “Sh*t Vice President” (VIDEO)

President Trump brought the house down in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Trump received the endorsement of three Union Locals representing US Steel Mon Valley outside of Pittsburgh.

WATCH:

BREAKING: President Trump receives the endorsement of THREE Union Locals representing U.S. Steel Mon Valley outside of Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/O3fiyOppUG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW STEELWORKERS in LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA come on stage and endorse President Trump! Wait for it, the hard hat is going on…LET’S GO! #TrumpRally #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/kKlvVRP0de — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 19, 2024

President Trump RIPPED Kamala Harris and called her a “sh*t Vice President.”

“[Elizabeth Warren] is radical left and crazy Bernie is radical left and this one, Kamala, is further left than them,” Trump said. “So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough. That you just can’t take it anymore! We can’t stand you! You’re a sh*t Vice President!”

The crowd went wild!

WATCH:

Trump just called Harris a “shit vice president” at his campaign event in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/jIe2Xxhz0r — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) October 19, 2024

President Trump is right.

Just 28% of Americans had a favorable view of Vice President Kamala Harris. Virtually no one likes Kamala Harris.

‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris oversaw the biggest invasion of illegals in US history and cast the tie-breaking vote that led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Here’s what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accomplished: