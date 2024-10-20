Pennsylvania Crowd Roars After Trump Calls Kamala Harris a “Sh*t Vice President” (VIDEO)

President Trump in Latrobe, Pennsylvania

President Trump brought the house down in Latrobe, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Trump received the endorsement of three Union Locals representing US Steel Mon Valley outside of Pittsburgh.

WATCH:

WATCH:

President Trump RIPPED Kamala Harris and called her a “sh*t Vice President.”

“[Elizabeth Warren] is radical left and crazy Bernie is radical left and this one, Kamala, is further left than them,” Trump said. “So you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough. That you just can’t take it anymore! We can’t stand you! You’re a sh*t Vice President!”

The crowd went wild!

WATCH:

President Trump is right.

Just 28% of Americans had a favorable view of Vice President Kamala Harris. Virtually no one likes Kamala Harris.

‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris oversaw the biggest invasion of illegals in US history and cast the tie-breaking vote that led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Here’s what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accomplished:

  • Banks collapsing
  • High inflation
  • High 30-year fixed mortgage rates
  • High unemployment
  • Millions of military age males invading the southern border
  • Higher taxes
  • Biological males crushing women’s sports
  • Grooming children with sexually explicit books
