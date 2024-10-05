Paramount Global, Which Also Owns CBS, Rejects Ad Exposing Taxpayer Funded Child Transgender Mutilation Surgeries

In yet another example of legacy media being the marketing wing for Democrats, Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, has rejected a series of advertisements from CatholicVote.

The ad highlights the dangers of these surgeries as well as the disturbing fact that U.S. taxpayers are often footing the bill.

The Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively obtained emails announcing the rejection:

“Paramount S&P has declined the spot submitted yesterday,” a Paramount ad sales executive stated in the email first obtained by the DCNF. “Taxpayers, especially parents, deserve to know that they are paying for devastating and permanent surgeries that destroy the healthy body parts of children,” president of CatholicVote, Brian Burch, told the DCNF. “CBS and Paramount have been particularly aggressive in pushing transgenderism in mass media, so why would they be afraid to discuss what that means in reality for everyday families whose kids are receiving their pro-transgender messaging?” ******** “Either CBS is covering for Kamala Harris, or they are too scared to tell the truth about what’s happening,” Burch told the DCNF.

From the ad: