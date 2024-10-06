Paramedic Who Cared For President Trump Gives Moving Speech at Butler, PA Rally – “I thanked him for loving our country and for fighting for our freedoms.” (Video)

Sally Sheri was a first responder in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally on July 13.

Sheri, an ER paramedic at Butler Memorial Hospital, cared for Trump following the harrowing ordeal and said she witnessed his “deeply rooted bond with his family.”

Sheri spoke on Saturday at Trump’s historic return to the rally site.

“That evening, I witnessed a man with a deeply rooted bond with his family. I heard him speak with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He let them know that he was safe and that he was being taken care of.”

“I heard his daughter say ‘Only by the grace of God you’re here.'”

She also sharply contrasted the man she cared for that day with the twisted caricature of him pushed by the media.

“What I saw was a man, that in the aftermath of one of the most terrifying experiences of his life, showed resiliency. He showed strength and courage. He showed that his family was at the forefront,” she said.

“He was compassionate and grateful. He was kind and humble. Several times I stood and stared at him with tears rolling down my cheeks.”

“I held the hand of that man who sends out the mean tweets and I thanked him for loving our country and for fighting for our freedoms.”

Sheri spoke of the passion of her calling, which included work in the aftermath of 9/11. She shared that she watched President Trump answer his calling on that fateful day.

“When I look back to the date of July 13, I see our first responders and our soon-to-be 47th president doing just that: Answering their calling,” she said.

