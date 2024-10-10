PANIC: CNN Claims Democrats Are Having 2016 Flashbacks, Kamala Harris is ‘Not Moving the Needle’ (VIDEO)

After the Supreme Court ruling on Monday, which will allow former President Donald Trump to be present on state ballots during the 2024 primaries, CNN's Dana Bash cut away from Trump's remarks.

CNN’s Dana Bash reported today that Democrats are having flashbacks to 2016 and that there is panic on the left that Kamala Harris is not moving the needle, in terms of building support.

Dana then brings on reporter Priscilla Alvarez who confirms the reporting, saying that people close to the Harris campaign are definitely concerned.

The campaign of ‘joy’ is morphing into one of anxiety, according to Alvarez.

FOX News has details:

Sources close to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign reportedly told CNN that Democrats were panicked because polls have largely remained stagnant with less than four weeks to go until the election.

“People are nervous. They know the polls are tight,” one source told CNN. “A lot of us are having these flashbacks to 2016, too. We know when it can go the wrong way, and it can still feel fresh.”

On the liberal network on Wednesday, CNN reporter Priscilla Alvarez discussed her conversations with Democratic insiders close to the Harris campaign who are worried that the race remains deadlocked, despite the campaign’s efforts to reach more voters.

“This has been a campaign that was described by multiple Democrats, allies, aides to the vice president as a good vibes campaign. But what’s also creeping in now is that anxiety,” Alvarez explained. “The reason for that is because these polls are not really moving. Despite multiple battleground blitzes, despite the opportunities she has had across media outlets, there is still not a lot of movement from voters who are moving more towards her versus former President Donald Trump.”

Watch the video below:

If CNN is reporting this, you know things must look grim at the Harris campaign. Trump can’t take anything for granted but if Democrats are really this nervous, that’s a good sign.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

