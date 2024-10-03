OUTRAGEOUS! The View -Co-Host Says Melania Wants to Kill President Trump (VIDEO)

SICK. The View co-host says Melania wants to kill her husband, President Trump.

They want him dead.

President Donald Trump has survived two assassination attempts in the past three months and was shot in the head in one of the attempts.

But that doesn’t stop the radical America-hating left from continuing their fantasies about someone murdering President Trump.

These people are just plain wicked.

On Thursday, The View co-host Sonny Liston said Melania Trump wants to kill Donald Trump.

Liston then went on to smear Melania, a faithful Christian woman, on how she “hates Christmas” and ruined the Rose Garden.

Sonny Liston:  “I think she hates him. Yeah. Well, yeah. Okay, so we can all agree on that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the First Lady anymore. They agree with you. She doesn’t want to be the first lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t care. She doesn’t care. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him. A legend. How do you How do you know all this? A legend. That’s why I say a legend.”

Video via Vince Langman.

