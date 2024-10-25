OUCH. Kari Lake Zings Slick Willy After He Calls Her “Physically Attractive” (VIDEO)

Slick Willie just can’t help himself.

Bill Clinton was out campaigning in Arizona on Wednesday when he commented on Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake’s looks.

Kari Lake “is someone who is physically attractive,” Bill Clinton said as he weighed in on the Arizona senate race between Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego.

“This is like a beautiful microcosm of the campaign that Kamala Harris is running for president,” Bill Clinton said.

“You got a person (Ruben Gallego) that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life, running against someone (Kari Lake) who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance art,” Bill Clinton said.

WATCH:

BILL CLINTON: Kari Lake “is someone who is physically attractive” pic.twitter.com/rTi6tpU0Ub — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 24, 2024

Kari Lake zinged Bill Clinton on Thursday.

Kari Lake was asked about Slick Willie’s comment and she responded with fire.

“He said I was physically attractive. I woke up to this news this morning,” Kari Lake said.

“As a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered. I’m flattered, okay? I don’t get those kind of compliments every day. Two, I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?” Kari Lake said referring to Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

WATCH: