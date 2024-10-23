Bill Gates Pours $50 Million to Back Kamala Harris, Just Days After Elon Musk Claims Billionaires Are ‘Terrified’ of Trump’s Epstein Client List Promise

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has quietly funneled a staggering $50 million into a nonprofit backing Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

According to the far-left New York Times, Gates’ donation to Future Forward USA Action, a “dark money” group that doesn’t disclose its donors, is his largest political contribution yet.

Despite his ‘bipartisanship and neutrality’ claims, it seems Gates, who has been busy talking about climate change and vaccines, is suddenly very interested in the outcome of the upcoming election—especially after Elon Musk’s recent bombshell statements about why billionaires are so keen to back Harris.

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty, and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,” Gates told the NY Times.

“I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

New York Times reported:

After decades of sitting on the sidelines of politics, Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world, has said privately that he recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization that is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run, according to three people briefed on the matter. The donation was meant to stay under wraps. Mr. Gates, one of the founders of Microsoft, has not publicly endorsed Ms. Harris, and his donation would represent a significant change in the strategy that has previously kept him away from gifts like this. In private calls this year to friends and others, Mr. Gates has expressed concern about what a second Donald Trump presidency would look like, according to a person briefed on Mr. Gates’s thinking, although he has stressed that he could work with either candidate. Mr. Gates does not have a deep relationship with Ms. Harris, but he has celebrated the Biden-Harris administration’s work on climate change. Mr. Gates’s philanthropic organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is significantly concerned about potential cuts to family planning and global health programs if Mr. Trump is elected, according to two people close to the foundation. Mr. Gates has said he made his donation to Future Forward, the main outside fund-raising group supporting Ms. Harris, according to the people briefed on the matter. Mr. Gates has talked about his pro-Harris donation with his peers, including Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and a major supporter of Future Forward who has considered a similarly sized gift, two of the people briefed said. Mr. Gates’s donation went specifically to Future Forward’s nonprofit arm, Future Forward USA Action, which as a 501(c)(4) “dark money” organization does not disclose its donors, according to the people briefed. So any contribution by Mr. Gates will never appear on any public filing.

Bill Gates, like many in the elite circles, might be feeling a little nervous about what a Trump presidency would mean for them.

After all, it’s no secret that Trump has hinted at releasing the Epstein client list, a move that Musk recently claimed could shake the billionaire class to its core.

“You know, part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is gonna become public,” Musk told Tucker Carlson in a bombshell interview.

And who’s on that list? According to Musk, people like Bill Gates.

It can be recalled that Bill Gates has expressed regret over having dinner with Jeffrey Epstein and firmly denies any connections between his foundation and Epstein’s organization.

During a live television interview, Sarah Ferguson from ABC Australia confronted Bill Gates about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson asked the billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft if he regretted the relationship that he “maintained” with Epstein “against Melinda’s advice and wishes.”

“You’re going way back in time, but yeah, I will say it for the over 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates said.

“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising people. Is that what Melinda was warning you about?” asked Ferguson.

“No, I mean its…(pause) No, I had dinner with him, and that’s all,” Gates responded.

Melinda Gates slammed her ex-husband, Bill, for continuing his longtime friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffery Epstein despite her warnings to him about having “nightmares” about him.