NON-CITIZENS REGISTERED TO VOTE IN MINNESOTA: Shocking Footage Reveals 31% of Interviewed Residents at One Apartment Complex Admit to Being Non-Citizens Registered to Vote

Footage has emerged showing a disturbing trend of non-citizens being registered to vote in Minnesota.

The footage, obtained by Anthony Rubin, CEO of Muckraker, exposes the ease with which non-citizens are being swept into the state’s voter rolls, thanks in part to Governor Tim Walz’s policies that are undermining the integrity of Minnesota’s elections.

In the video published by Oversight Project, 31% of those interviewed at a single apartment complex admitted to being non-citizens who are nonetheless registered to vote.

This comes on the heels of two controversial laws passed by the Minnesota state legislature under Walz’s leadership.

The first, the Driver’s License for All bill, allows non-citizens—regardless of immigration status—to obtain driver’s licenses.

“Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “As a longtime supporter of this bill, I am proud to finally sign it into law, making our roads safer and moving us toward our goal of making Minnesota the best state to raise a family for everyone .”

The second, the Democracy for the People Act, automatically registers individuals to vote through the state’s Driver and Vehicle Services, raising serious concerns about the potential for non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to be mistakenly or even intentionally added to the voter rolls.

According to Minnesota’s Secretary of State’s office, “Before this law, applicants at Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) needed to check a box “opting in” to voter registration. Under the new law, the eligible applicants will be registered without needing to affirmatively “opt in.”

When Walz signed the Driver’s License for All bill into law, skeptics warned that it would open the door to voter fraud. Now, those fears are being realized.

In the video, an alarming conversation unfolds:

Undercover: “Have you been registered?”

Non-citizen: “Yes.”

Undercover: “Are you a citizen or not yet?”

Non-citizen: “No.”

Undercover: “So you’re not a citizen yet?”

Non-citizen: “No, they haven’t given me anything yet.”

Undercover: “Who do you prefer? President Trump or Kamala Harris?”

Non-citizen: “I mean not Trump… definitely not him.”

This exchange is just one of many captured in the shocking footage, which showcases residents openly admitting that they are non-citizens who have somehow been registered to vote.

NON-CITIZENS REGISTERED TO VOTE IN MINNESOTA In footage obtained by @realmuckraker, at just one apartment complex, 31% of those interviewed admitted to being non-citizens registered to vote. Many have preferences and plans… pic.twitter.com/QeYWZGPsLW — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 23, 2024

Earlier this month, Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN), alongside Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil and fellow Republican members of the Minnesota congressional delegation, sent a letter to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson, demanding answers regarding reports that noncitizens have been receiving ballots.

The letter, co-signed by Minnesota Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach, and Brad Finstad, was sparked by revelations that noncitizens may have been inadvertently registered to vote following the implementation of Minnesota’s automatic voter registration (AVR) system.

This system automatically registers individuals when they renew state-issued identification, including driver’s licenses, which are now available to noncitizens under the state’s controversial Driver’s License for All law.

“The combination of [automatic voter registration] and Driver’s License for All could be the fatal combination that led to the report of this and other noncitizens receiving a primary ballot in the mail,” the letter states.