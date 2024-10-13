NFL Star’s Wife Faces Racist Attacks from Leftists After She Blasts Kamala Harris Over Dust-Up With Florida Gov. DeSantis: ‘Textbook Trash’

Devon Mostert, the wife of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, took to social media to blast Kamala Harris for arguing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midst of recovery from Hurricane Helene and preparing for Hurricane Milton.

Mostert shared several Instagram Stories taking the VP to task after Harris alleged that DeSantis refused to take her call while Florida was recovering from Helene and franticly preparing for Hurricane Milton.

Mostert praised DeSantis for doing a “great job” and shared her support for the governor’s response to back-to-back natural disasters.

Outkick reports:

“That math ain’t mathing, sis,” Mostert wrote on her Instagram account. Mostert also put up an earlier story that made the point Harris is going to “get the boot in November.” And that post was edited from an earlier version in which Mostert really let loose: “No one has time, Kamala – especially for her to say some [B.S.] like, ‘We can be unburdened by what has been.’ ” And also this: “She’s garbage. Textbook trash.”

The Harris-DeSantis dust-up came after Harris attacked DeSantis and accused him of “playing political games” after he reportedly did not take her phone calls to discuss hurricane relief.

DeSantis, however, told reporters that he saw the reports but was unaware that Harris was trying to reach him.

DeSantis appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity and blasted Harris for selfishly focusing on her political agenda and putting her presidential campaign ahead of the people of Florida.

Mostert spoke with Fox News Digital and shared, “I really don’t think that Kamala’s comments about him add up. He is focused on taking care of his Floridians, and that’s exactly where his focus should be.”

“All of our resources and time were supposed to be on that,” Mostert continued. “Yet she’s standing on the tarmac complaining that somebody didn’t take her call. To me, that just seems ridiculous.”

Mostert said Harris’ attack, versus Biden’s praise for DeSantis, didn’t add up.

“That’s what really triggered me, especially because they are a part of the same administration, but they were both spewing very different stories,” she said.

“That, in my opinion, is selfish and utterly irresponsible.”

According to Mostert, after posting her support of how DeSantis has handled the multiple crises facing the state, she has received hateful and racist rhetoric from social media.

Fox News reports:

"This is gross," she said. "I truly can't imagine sliding into someone's DMs or commenting on somebody's picture of their family talking about the skin color of my kids." Mostert said that, while she's fluffing off negativity and comments calling her a "white, snowflake, gold-digging wife," there is a limit to her tolerance of leftist commentators.

Mosert also told the outlet, “There are a lot more of us than the media wants to admit,” she said of other NFL spouses

Adding, “[Kamala Harris] is ill-equipped to be the next President of the United States.”

Watch: