News Outlet Goes to Tim Walz’s Hometown in Minnesota and Everyone They Talk to is Voting for Trump (VIDEO)

Alpha News is based in Minnesota. They recently sent a reporter to Mankato, Tim Walz’s hometown in the state, and every person they interviewed is voting for Donald Trump.

Can you even imagine what will happen if Trump wins Minnesota while Kamala Harris is running with the sitting governor of the state? It would be a massive humiliation for the Harris campaign and the Democrat party. Minnesota hasn’t gone red since Nixon.

The polls in Minnesota are close. Trump absolutely could pull out a shocking win here.

From Alpha News:

‘Don’t care for the man’: Alpha News finds frosty reception for Tim Walz in hometown Alpha News paid a visit to Blue Earth County, Minn., this week to talk to voters in Mankato, the one-time home of Minnesota governor and vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, who’s originally from Nebraska. For 10 years, Walz worked as a social studies teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School until he left to make his successful run for Congress. Still, he kept his home in Mankato during his time in D.C. So, with a hometown connection on the presidential ticket, we wondered what kind of support he’s seeing in the final days of the race. What we found may surprise you. “We’re both voting for Trump. It’s really the only option,” one couple told Alpha News reporter Liz Collin. Another said he didn’t vote for Trump last time. “I didn’t. But I am this time,” he said. Voters we spoke with this week echoed that they haven’t noticed much support for Walz even though he’s from the area. “I don’t care for the man really, but that’s who they’ve picked,” another voter said.

Watch the video below, this is amazing:

'Don't care for the man': Alpha News finds frosty reception for Tim Walz in hometown pic.twitter.com/AfFysj93gT — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) October 30, 2024

Dustin Grage, a columnist from Minnesota, adds this:

Don’t look now, but Minnesota Republicans are LEADING in early voting. pic.twitter.com/TrMhOkycu1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 31, 2024

Minnesota has a chance to completely shock the entire country, and in a good way.