New Zealand’s navy has suffered its first peacetime ship loss since World War II when the $100 million multi-role support vessel HMNZS Manawanui ran aground off the southern coast of Upolu Island, Samoa, caught fire and eventually sank—triggering an environmental disaster in the process.

With all 75 passengers and crew evacuated, the vessel’s loss brings fresh scrutiny to the leadership under its openly lesbian commanding officer, Commander Yvonne Gray.

The Manawanui, originally built in Norway and repurposed for New Zealand’s Royal Navy with a substantial $103 million investment, was conducting a seabed survey mission when it hit a reef, according to maritime news outlet gCaptain.

Onboard were not only sailors but also civilian scientists and foreign personnel.

During a high-stakes nighttime evacuation, the crew was forced to abandon ship under perilous conditions, with life rafts tossed in violent seas and some occupants scrambling to reach shore through rough waters.

Three crew members required medical attention, with one for a dislocated shoulder and another for a back injury.

Videos and photos published by local media showed the Manawanui listing heavily and on fire with plumes of thick grey smoke rising after it ran aground. By 9 a.m. local time, the vessel had capsized and was “now submerged” after sinking beneath the surface, according to Reuters. The New Zealand Defence Force stated that the cause of the grounding is currently unknown and will require further investigation. The ship was on its third deployment to the South West Pacific this year, with scheduled activities in the Kermadec Islands, Samoa, Tokelau, and Niue. It was due to return home on November 1st. The crew included seven civilian scientists and four foreigners. The incident unfolded on Saturday evening, leading to a complex nighttime evacuation of all 75 crew members and passengers in challenging weather conditions. While New Zealand officials are praising the ship’s commanding officer, Commander Yvonne Gray, for her swift action, some question whether more could have been done to save one of only five fully operational ships in the underfunded and overworked RNZN fleet. “Evacuating a ship at night is an incredibly complicated and difficult task,” remarked Maritime Component Commander Commodore Garin Golding. The crew began abandoning ship at 7:52 p.m., deploying into lifeboats amid challenging sea conditions. Rescuers battled strong currents and winds that pushed life rafts toward dangerous reefs, while swells added to the peril. The first sailor was rescued at 1 a.m. with the last recovered at 5:30 a.m. local time. Most personnel were transferred from life rafts onto rescue vessels. However, one small raft capsized on a reef, forcing its occupants to wade to land. Despite the harrowing circumstances, injuries were minimal: two individuals were sent to the hospital—one for a dislocated shoulder and another for a back injury—while 12 to 15 others suffered minor cuts and abrasions.

Commander Gray, formerly a teacher from Yorkshire, England, took command of the vessel just last year. Her appointment marked another milestone in the Navy’s diversity agenda, but critics argue that such priorities may have overshadowed critical operational readiness.

Commodore Garin Golding praised Gray’s leadership, citing the complexity of a nighttime evacuation, but the incident has sparked debates on whether this “diversity-first” approach compromised the Navy’s standards.

