NEW: Man Arrested Outside Trump Coachella Event Sues Riverside County Sheriff For Defamation

Vem Miller, the man arrested outside of President Trump’s Coachella, California event last weekend, filed a lawsuit against Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco.

49-year-old Vem Miller was arrested by Riverside law enforcement at a checkpoint about a mile outside of Trump’s Coachella, California event on Saturday.

Miller was taken into custody on two misdemeanor charges after he was found to be illegally in possession of two firearms and a high-capacity magazine. He was released $5,000 bail.

Vem Miller was also allegedly in possession of fake VIP passes and press passes for Trump’s rally.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco initially believed a third assassination attempt against Trump had been thwarted.

In a text to the Epoch Times, Bianco wrote, “We arrested a man trying to get in the perimeter with two firearms who ended up saying he was going to kill the president.”

Sheriff Bianco later walked back his statement and suggested that while there wasn’t definitive proof, the deputies’ actions might have “prevented” another attempt on Trump’s life.

It appears Vem Miller just had firearms in his vehicle and did not have any plot to assassination President Trump.

“There was no assassination attempt in CA yesterday,” the source told DailyMail.com. “A man at a perimeter checkpoint had a gun but there was no incident.”

Miller explained that at every Trump rally he’s attended in Nevada, he’s made law enforcement aware of his legally owned firearms, and it’s never been an issue.

Miller, being that he is from Las Vegas, believes his “critical mistake” was forgetting that he was in California, a state notorious for its strict gun laws, compared to more Second Amendment-friendly states like Nevada.

Miller also addressed the claim that he had counterfeit passes: “That’s complete nonsense,” he said.

Vem Miller filed a defamation suit against Sheriff Bianco.

“Even after being notified by both United States Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation that they did not believe Miller was a threat and declined to interview him, Defendant Bianco continued to make preposterous allegations against Miller, holding press conferences perpetuating his delusional and false narrative,” the lawsuit said.

