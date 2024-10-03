NEW: Democrat State Lawmaker Who Previously Served Prison Time on Manslaughter Charge Taken Into Custody by NYPD

Harlem assemblyman Eddie Gibbs (D) was taken into custody by NYPD on Thursday during a traffic stop, according to The New York Post.

It is unclear why Eddie Gibbs was taken into custody.

Recall that Democrats ‘made history’ by electing Eddie Gibbs, the first state lawmaker who was convicted on a manslaughter charge.

Gibbs served prison time in 1988 after pleading guilty to killing Otis Frasier at Manhattan’s Johnson Houses.

Prior to his manslaughter conviction, Gibbs was convicted for selling crack in the 80s and was involved in a domestic violence case.

The New York Post reported:

The NYPD took state Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs into custody Thursday after a car stop in Manhattan, sources said. The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group pulled over the Harlem Democrat’s vehicle in East Harlem, according to sources. It’s unclear what led to him being hauled in, but he was at the 25th Precinct as of Thursday afternoon. It’s not the first time Gibbs was caught in legal trouble. He spent over three years in prison on a manslaughter charge as a teenager — a shooting he claimed was in self-defense while his home was getting robbed. In 2022, he became the first person elected to the state legislature who had served time in prison.

DEVELOPING…