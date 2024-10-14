New Cancer Treatment Protocol Featuring ‘Horse Dewormer’ Ivermectin, ‘Dog Dewormer’ Fenbendazole, and Mebendazole Passes Peer Review, Marking Potential Breakthrough in Therapy

A new cancer treatment protocol involving repurposed drugs Ivermectin (commonly known as a ‘horse dewormer’), Fenbendazole (a ‘dog dewormer’), and Mebendazole has recently passed peer review and is being heralded as a potential breakthrough in cancer therapy.

According to the Public Library of Science (PLOS), a research protocol is a detailed study design or set of instructions for carrying out a specific experimental process or procedure.

The hybrid orthomolecular protocol, featured in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine (Vol. 39.3), targets the mitochondrial-stem cell connection (MSCC), a key mechanism believed to drive cancer stem cells and tumor progression.

Dr. William Makis, a nuclear medicine physician and researcher specializing in multiple medical fields, including cancer and one of the first doctors to warn about the danger of the COVID shot, shared this news in a post on X.

BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published on Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts NOW. My thanks to lead authors Ilyes Baghli and Pierrick Martinez for their incredible inspired work, FLCCC’s Dr.Paul Marik for his extensive work on repurposed drugs and every co-author who worked hard to bring this paper to life. I hope that this peer-reviewed paper lays the groundwork for a brand new future for Cancer Treatment. Many of you know that I have been helping thousands of Cancer patients with high dose Ivermectin, Mebendazole, and Fenbendazole. We are already starting to see incredible successes with these repurposed drugs. Mainstream Oncology collapsed after the rollout of contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Most Oncologists abandoned their Hippocratic Oath, gave contaminated mRNA Vaccines to all their cancer patients and took the mRNA jabs themselves. Some Oncologists have now developed mRNA Induced Cardiac arrests, blood clots and Turbo Cancer. Others have already died suddenly. These Oncologists buried their heads in the sand and abandoned everything that it takes to be a good competent doctor. However, there are doctors who are blazing a new path into the future. See you there!

The protocol combines existing therapies with “repurposed” drugs like ivermectin and benzimidazole derivatives (fenbendazole and mebendazole).

This strategy is based on the mitochondrial-stem cell connection (MSCC) theory, which posits that cancer originates from impaired mitochondrial function in stem cells, leading to the formation of highly tumorigenic cancer stem cells (CSCs).

These CSCs are believed to drive tumor recurrence and metastasis and exhibit resistance to conventional therapies.

According to the publication, ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole each exhibit anticancer properties through distinct yet complementary mechanisms. Ivermectin, an antiparasitic agent, induces apoptosis in cancer cells by modulating mitochondrial function and inhibiting critical pathways such as glycolysis. It has shown significant efficacy in shrinking tumor volumes in various cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, when used alone or in combination with other agents.

Fenbendazole and mebendazole, originally used as veterinary antiparasitic agents, have shown promise as anticancer agents by disrupting microtubule formation, inhibiting glucose metabolism, and inducing apoptosis specifically in cancer cells.

Both drugs have been demonstrated to reduce tumor growth and improve survival in preclinical cancer models, often surpassing traditional chemotherapy in efficacy​. However, only Mebendazole is FDA-approved for use in humans.

Joe Tippens, an Oklahoma man, recounts how he believes he cured his aggressive cancer using fenbendazole, a deworming medicine typically reserved for dogs, according to KOCO.

Tippens claims his life was saved after being advised by a veterinarian to try the dog dewormer as a last-ditch effort to fight his small-cell lung cancer, which had spread to his organs and bones.

Describing his experience, Tippens explained how his doctors gave him mere months to live, urging him to call hospice and prepare for the worst. “Once that kind of cancer goes that far afield, the odds of survival are less than 1 percent,” Tippens shared in the video. At his lowest point, he had dropped from 220 pounds to 110 pounds, saying he looked like “a skeleton with skin hanging off.” In January 2017, he began taking fenbendazole, combined with vitamin E supplements and CBD oil, which he believes led to a near-miraculous remission of his cancer within just three months.

Facebook fact-checkers have flagged the video as misleading, citing the lack of scientific evidence supporting fenbendazole as a cancer cure.

According to the protocol released recently, initial results suggest that combining ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole within this protocol may offer improved survival outcomes, especially when integrated with dietary interventions such as ketogenic diets, which reduce cancer cell fuel sources. Early case reports have shown positive responses, including tumor size reduction and disease stabilization in advanced-stage patients who had exhausted other options​.

According to the peer-reviewed protocol:

Ivermectin An anti-parasitic derived from a bacteria called Streptomyces avermitilis, Ivermectin has anti-cancer properties and induces autophagy and apoptosis of cancer cells (Liu, et al., 2020). Ivermectin has shown a significant impact on various cancer cell lines (Juarez, et al., 2020), inducing apoptosis in cancer cells in vivo (Sharmeen, et al., 2010) and significantly reducing tumor volume compared to a control (Juarez, et al., 2020). It induces apoptosis in cancer cells through mitochondrial mediation (Juarez, et al., 2018; Tang, et al., 2021). Ivermectin can target and regulate the pyruvate kinase muscle isoforms at the last step of glycolysis (Li, et al., 2020). It can inhibit glycolysis inducing autophagy (Feng, et al., 2022), and have a selective pro-oxidant effect on cancer cells (Wang, et al., 2018). It can also target CSCs and metastases (Dominguez-Gomez, et al., 2018; Jiang, et al., 2022) and macrophages (Zhang, et al., 2022). In vitro, Ivermectin is more effective at inhibiting CSCs in breast cancer cells compared to chemotherapy (paclitaxel) (Dominguez-Gomez, et al., 2018). In vivo, Ivermectin alone is more effective than standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine) alone at reducing tumor weight and volume in pancreatic cancer (Lee, et al., 2022). Ivermectin is a very safe drug. In healthy volunteers, the single dose was increased to 2 mg/Kg, and no serious adverse reactions were found (Guzzo, et al., 2002). Demonstrated in another study, cancer patients who took Ivermectin at five times the standard dose (up to 1mg/kg) daily for up to 180 consecutive days had no serious adverse effects (de Castro, et al., 2020). In cases successfully treated with a total or partial combination of Ivermectin, dichloroacetate, and Omeprazole (plus Tamoxifen), Ivermectin inhibited tumor growth through mitochondrial dysfunction and led to apoptosis (Ishiguro, et al., 2022). Benzimidazoles Another family of drugs called Benzimidazoles holds promising anticancer capabilities including Fenbendazole and Mebendazole. Mebendazole and Fenbendazole are very structurally similar and generally just as effective in cancer (Bai, et al., 2011; Florio, et al., 2019; Schmit, 2013), in both in vitro and in vivo models (Song, et al., 2022). However, only Mebendazole is FDA approved for use in humans (Impax, 2016). Benzimidazoles have anticancer effects through microtubule polymerization, induction of apoptosis, cell cycle arrest (G2/M), anti-angiogenesis, blocking glucose (Son, et al., 2020) and glutamine pathways (Mukherjee, et al., 2023). Apoptosis is induced by mitochondrial injury and mediated by p53 expression (Mukhopadhyay, et al., 2002; Park, et al., 2022). Benzimidazoles also target CSCs and metastases (Son, et al., 2020; Song, et al., 2022) and, thus, the chemoresistant (cisplatin) cancer cells (Huang, et al., 2021). Mebendazole was more potent against gastric cancer cell lines than other well-known chemotherapeutic drugs (5-fluorouracil, oxaliplatin, gemcitabine, irinotecan, paclitaxel, cisplatin, etoposide and doxorubicin) in vitro (Pinto, et al., 2015). Whereas Mebendazole leads to significantly prolonged survival compared to standard chemotherapy (temozolomide) for glioblastoma multiforme in vivo (Bai, et al., 2011). Mebendazole is established as a safe drug. In pediatric patients with hydatid disease, long-term Mebendazole treatment (50 mg/kg daily for 9–18 months) was demonstrated to be without significant side effects (Göçmen, et al., 1993). Patients receiving 1500 mg/day of Mebendazole for gliomas were also noted to be without toxicity from the drug (Chai, et al., 2021). Patients with treatment refractory gastrointestinal cancer participating in a phase 2 study using individualized doses of Mebendazole, up to 4 g/day, experienced no severe adverse effects (Mansoori, et al., 2021). A case of near-complete remission was reported in a patient with metastatic colon cancer after taking Mebendazole, following a failure of chemotherapeutic agents including Capecitabine, Oxaliplatin, Bevacizumab, Capecitabine and Irinotecan (Nygren & Larsson, 2014). In another case report, a 48-year-old man with adrenocortical carcinoma had disease progression with all systemic therapies. He was prescribed Mebendazole 100mg twice daily, as a single agent. His metastases initially regressed and subsequently remained stable. While receiving Mebendazole as a sole treatment for 19 months, his disease remained stable. He did not experience any clinically significant adverse effects, and his quality of life was satisfactory (Dobrosotskaya, et al., 2011). Similar results have been observed with Fenbendazole, three patients with stage IV cancer (genitourinary malignancies) were treated at a dose of 1,000 mg three times weekly for several months and experienced complete remission of the disease (Chiang, et al., 2021). Two of the three patients had experienced progression of metastatic disease despite several lines of treatment before starting Fenbendazole.

While this protocol’s initial approval and peer review are promising, further clinical trials are required to validate its effectiveness and safety in larger populations.