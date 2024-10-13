NATIONAL CALL to All Freedom Loving Americans That Want to Fight For Our Country! THIS IS YOUR CHANCE FOR THE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME! Zoom Call Tonight!

Exciting all expenses covered volunteer opportunities in the state they say will decide the election- Pennsylvania!

This is a national call to all freedom loving Americans that want a chance to fight for our country! If you want to restore free speech, civil liberties and medical freedom to the United States, here is your opportunity to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!

If you want to help make sure President Trump gets back into the White House and brings Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. with him to drain the filthy swamp and fire the criminals at the government agencies that are poisoning Americans, then do not let this opportunity pass you by.

A Kennedy-supporting Super PAC called American Values 2024 (AV24) is supporting an effort to get hundreds of volunteers to Pennsylvania to get out the vote for Donald Trump. This Sunday, the group is hosting a Zoom call at 7pm ET to educate volunteers and answer all questions.

The organization has announced they are working “in partnership with the Mighty American Strikeforce, who has operations in every swing state.

“Together, we will teach you, train you, protect you, transport you and fund you to go to PA, knock on doors of friendly voters and make sure they get to the polls this November 5th!”, said an organization spokesperson.

“Kennedy has pledged to Make America Healthy Again,” said Michael Kane, the Grassroots Manager for AV24. “It is not lost on Kennedy’s supporters that Trump is the only candidate who has picked up the MAHA agenda, and it’s the MAHA voter who is going to determine who wins the presidency in 2024.”

Recent polling from Zogby was just released by AV24 showing that 61% of Kennedy supporters are now supporting Donald Trump. And of the 39% that are not currently supporting Trump, 40% of them are willing to consider voting for Trump.”

Trump and Harris are virtually tied in swing state polls. But the Kennedy Cohort gave Trump a MAJOR boost. 56% of the Kennedy Cohort now plans to vote Trump, and just 34% plan to vote Harris. As high as 64% of the Kennedy Cohort in Michigan now backs Trump, 62% in Pennsylvania,… pic.twitter.com/L6sHK24jUR — American Values (@AV24org) October 11, 2024

“The Kennedy voter wants to see that Trump is as committed to a strong MAHA agenda just like Kennedy is,” said Kane. “61% in Pennsylvania are already convinced. That other 40% is within Trump’s reach if he shows more commitment to MAHA.”

“Regardless, everyone in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia or Washington D.C. who is ready to Make America Healthy Again needs to get into Pennsylvania and learn how to be effective there on our Zoom call.”



To register for the ZOOM call TONIGHT!

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcOGqpzIsH9cMGS8vUKhmdWAfncG1DXxg#/registration

Please contact organizers for more information or if you cannot make tonight’s Zoom call.

RFK Jr: “I’m going to be deeply involved in helping to choose the people who run FDA, NIH, and CDC. I’ll bring in people to run those agencies like Calley Means, Casey Means.” Tucker Carlson: “They have nightmares about that.” RFK: “Yeah, they should.” pic.twitter.com/bcCUUFL6qM — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) September 17, 2024

Pennsylvania is shaping up to be the most critical battleground in the 2024 presidential election. According to a new analysis by Decision Desk HQ, whoever wins the Keystone State has an 85 percent chance of taking the presidency. This has led to both President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris doubling down on their efforts in the state, pouring more time, resources, and campaign funds into Pennsylvania than any other swing state.

With its pivotal role in securing the magic 270 electoral votes needed for victory, both parties see Pennsylvania as the ultimate decider in winning the White House.

If this election is decided by Pennsylvania, this is your opportunity to say you made a difference in Making America Great and Healthy Again!

Like President Trump said, “Fight, fight, fight.”

The time is now.

Remember, in the end God wins.

