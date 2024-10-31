MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Reveals He Was Clawed By a Demon While Sleeping, Even Started to Bleed (VIDEO)

While being interviewed by John Heers for the new movie Christianities, Tucker Carlson revealed a demon clawed him while he was sleeping at his home.

The topic got brought up when Tucker was asked by Heers, “Do you think the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good?”

Tucker responded, “That’s what happened to me.”

The founder of the Tucker Carlson Network continued, “In my bed at night, I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and was mauled physically by a demon.

Carlson continued to share that when he woke up, his wife and dogs were still sleeping, and when he went into the bathroom and turned on the lights, he saw that he had four claw marks on him that were bleeding.

The incident resulted in Tucker reading his Bible and drawing closer to God.

.@TuckerCarlson: ‘I Was Mauled By A Demon!’ Clip from my upcoming doc @ChristianitiesX pic.twitter.com/tyrK4sw3Hs — Scooter Downey ☦️ (@scooter_downey) October 31, 2024

