MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Reveals He Was Clawed By a Demon While Sleeping, Even Started to Bleed (VIDEO)

While being interviewed by John Heers for the new movie Christianities, Tucker Carlson revealed a demon clawed him while he was sleeping at his home.
The topic got brought up when Tucker was asked by Heers, “Do you think the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good?”
Tucker responded, “That’s what happened to me.”
The founder of the Tucker Carlson Network continued, “In my bed at night, I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and was mauled physically by a demon.
Carlson continued to share that when he woke up, his wife and dogs were still sleeping, and when he went into the bathroom and turned on the lights, he saw that he had four claw marks on him that were bleeding.
The incident resulted in Tucker reading his Bible and drawing closer to God.
.@TuckerCarlson: ‘I Was Mauled By A Demon!’
Clip from my upcoming doc @ChristianitiesX pic.twitter.com/tyrK4sw3Hs
— Scooter Downey ☦️ (@scooter_downey) October 31, 2024
Here’s the transcript:
Heers: Do you think the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good?
Carlson: That’s what happened to me
Heers: that’s what happened to you
Tucker: At night, I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed and mauled physically
Heers: Mauled in a spiritual attack by a demon?
Carlson: Yeah, by a demon or by something unseen. It left physical marks, but they’re still there. I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate, and I walked around outside, and then I walked in, and my wife and dogs had not woken up, and they’re very light sleepers, and then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and my shoulder.
Carlson: I was just in my boxer shorts, and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either underneath my arms and on my left shoulder, and they’re bleeding.
Heers: Wait, they were bleeding?
Carlson: They’re bleeding yeah they were actual claw marks and I sleep on my side so I wasn’t clawing myself I don’t have long nails um and they didn’t fit my hands anyway but yeah that happened. I had no idea what that was. I knew it was
spiritually immediately.
Carlson: I was then seized by this very intense desire to read the Bible, which I started without any study aids or anything.